How pantries became the latest internet obsession and desired space in homes | Lifestyle

“I am super happy because today True and I are going to move into the house of our dreams,” says Khloé Kardashian, one of the sisters of the most popular celebrity clan in the world, looking at the camera. Images of her new mansion in Los Angeles immediately appear: a spacious living room in warm, muted tones, a huge kitchen with a huge island in the middle. And, suddenly, a gigantic pantry, to which the cameras dedicate more time than to the rest of the areas of the house. Her mother, Kris Jenner, comes in to inspect her with a look of astonishment. Cabinets open to one side and the other, illuminated as if it were a shop deluxe in which, instead of shoes or bags, glass jars with biscuits and cereals, cans of preserves, jars of sauces of all kinds and, in the background, crockery placed on display are shown.

Khloé Kardashian is a lover of large pantries, like other celebrities such as actresses Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling or Drew Barrymore. Behind all of them are the businesswomen Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who founded the company The Home Edit in 2015, according to their own website with “the aim of reinventing the traditional organization and merging it with design and interior style to obtain a specific and exclusive look that is now known all over the world.” Today Shearer and Teplin are bestselling authors and have their own reality show organization of spaces big and small on Netflix: closets, dressers, dens, laundry rooms, and of course, cupboards. A rising trend, that of the extreme organization of the home, since the appearance of Marie Kondo and her method of her Konmari.

From 2015 until now, the pantries, once considered the room of relief in which appliances such as the washing machine, cleaning utensils such as the bucket and the mop, the broom, the cans of preserves or the toolbox could be placed, have become photographable spaces. If the writer David Sedaris said in his autobiographical novel Calypso that the best thing about reaching middle age was having a guest room, showing it as a symbol of bourgeois status and a sign of how well one has done in life (“Follow me,” said the writer, feeling “chills of pure satisfaction” by showing his guest room), now the pantries seem to be the real relief of an aspirational middle class. Pinterest is full of boards that give ideas on how to organize the broom closet in style; and on Instagram more of the same happens. The aspiration of an organized pantry owes much to the time spent at home during the pandemic, where everyone was looking for new projects, but also to the particularities of the spaces we now inhabit.

“The key is to establish what the pantry is: in the original sense of the term, it was a small space, whether it was a cupboard or a room, to store food, and now we understand it as the utility room, what the English say, that it was more like the utility room of a bourgeois house, where the iron, the washing machine, the sewing were… and all the tasks that could not be seen, ”explains Beatriz Blasco to EL PAÍS Esquivias, Professor of Art History at the Complutense University of Madrid, as well as director, coordinator and one of the authors of the book Home. Evolution of the domestic space in Spain (El Viso editions). “Status symbol? If we consider status as a certain way of life to which the size of current homes has led us, especially if we live in large cities… it is rather an aspirational symbol”, points out the professor. In this sense, it is necessary to organize a house in very few square meters and get the most out of it, in addition to making it apparent: “It is turning the most undignified part of the house into a small pride”.

As Blasco points out, it is possible that the phenomenon is taking place more on the internet than in homes: “Instagram, for example, is a window to the outside world where we all place aspirational elements, the network phenomenon manipulates the image, the magnificent and turns it into a desideratum more than a reality”.

“Most people don’t live like that. But what you see on social networks is so disproportionate that you start to think that it is you who is doing something wrong. It’s a very damaging cycle,” said Rachel Hoffman, author of the book Unf*ck Your Habitat: You’re Better Than Your Mess (Get rid of your habitat: you are better than your disaster, in Spanish), in an article in ICON Design. For Hoffman, who defends not sharing what is perfect on networks, behind many of these publications there are also “many issues of class and money.” He particularly emphasized pantry photos where everything is out of its original packaging, in matching, well-labeled containers. “It’s very visually appealing, but storage is extremely expensive. Buying all those things to match is not within the reach of many people.

The reason for the rise of pantries on the Internet, where anyone can, literally, get into the kitchen of another home, has to do with the evolution that kitchens have experienced in recent years: “The kitchen, before the industrial and social revolutions took place, it was an exclusive element of work: it was an uninhabitable place”, explains Professor Beatriz Blasco Esquivias. It was not a pleasant space and, often, the smells were unbearable since preserves, pickles, vinegars were stored. At the end of the day, the leftovers from the house were collected, from bodily waste to ashes from braziers and fires. “Later, in the 20th century, we have given way to an open space, less segregated, thanks to the incorporation of women into work and into public and social life,” explains Blasco. Curiously, the urban kitchen is going through a revolution and ends up becoming the heart of the house: a meeting point, where you eat, receive and have a social life.

These new kitchens full of life already have so much storage space through cupboards that the small cupboards have become useless spaces: “The pantries in the cities were small and they became unnecessary since the end of the 19th century, especially because in many cities, such as Madrid, it was forbidden to mass stockpile certain foods to avoid shortages”, adds Blasco. Over the years, those who owned one often got rid of it to gain space in the kitchen, and now, those who keep it often see it as a treasure, especially if you look at the wonderful cupboards on the internet.

It happens with them as with small bathrooms, which people transform into spaces of enjoyment, looking for that sensation of a spa at home. In the end, they are beautiful resignations of those who live in limited spaces: “Need compels and what is sold is more image: a modern form of comfort is appearance, the search for beauty and, in this case, the pantry”. As the professor points out, the house, in the end, is something alive and changing. “When someone enters a new home, the first thing he does is transform it into a reflection of what one is or what one aspires to be,” she clarifies. A space that must meet certain needs, but also reveal the brilliance of personalities. “Follow me”, said David Sedaris, perhaps meaning: “See me, know me”.