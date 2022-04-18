How Paxlovid works, the antiviral against Covid that GPs can now prescribe – Corriere.it

from Virginia Piccolillo

He answers



Silvestro Scotti

national secretary general of the Federation of doctors of general medicine

The Medicines Agency (Aifa) announced on 12 April that even family doctors will be able to prescribe antiviral drugs for the treatment of Covid, previously only available to referral centers. This drugs will be available in pharmacies.



Is it already possible for family doctors to prescribe antiviral pills against Covid?







What drug is it? What form and what dosage does it have?



This is the Paxlovid: a combination of two molecules, three tablets to be taken twice a day for five days.

What are the test results on this drug? It works?



This drug has a high level of effectiveness: around 89% in reducing hospitalizations and deaths. But it also has several interactions with other drugs, often used in elderly people or with chronic diseases.

Would there be another one too?



Yes, the EMA did not authorize it, but Aifa did, with a special regime. It has less efficacy but also fewer interactions with other drugs. Therefore it is very important that the person administering it is perfectly aware of the patient’s conditions and not that he deduces them from a simple telephone conversation with those who may have little education.

How soon should I take the antiviral?



Within five days of the onset of symptoms. Not from the positive swab result.

is it true that few are being used? Why?



Patients tend to underestimate the symptoms by mistaking them for a cold. They delay the tampon. And we doctors can only administer them in the presence of a certain tampon, not a home one.

Symptoms are also underestimated because Omicron is a variant that is no longer scary? wrong to believe it?



Yup . Much. So far it has done little damage because mostly young people got sick. But the perfect storm is brewing. The elderly and the frail are underestimating the fourth dose which would absolutely be needed. Immune coverage of the third doses which caused milder symptoms is being lowered. And the Easter holidays will ensure that the closeness between young and old makes the contagion rise towards the more fragile and more fragile bands with great risk. The advice: do the fourth dose. Widen the use of all antivirals to family doctors as quickly as possible and induce patients with chronic diseases and the elderly to protect themselves.