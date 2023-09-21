How physical activity helps fight depression • El Sol de Iquique

This September 23rd, spring will arrive and the longer and warmer days that many people are looking forward to will gradually begin to arrive. However, according to experts, depressive emotional states also arise in some people during this season, so it is very important to look for healthy alternatives to deal with them. And, in this sense, physical activity and sports become perfect to deal with it. According to the latest national health survey of the Ministry of Health, 6.2% of people in Chile suffer from depression and 15.8% would be in a state of “suspected depression”.

María Luisa Jara, psychologist, Master in Mental Health Intervention at the Andrés Bello University, explains that “sport causes hormones to be released in our body that help us feel better, such as: endorphins, serotonin, dopamine and even Also oxytocin. These are all called hormones of happiness and people suffering from depression are often deficient in these types of hormones. By doing physical activities daily, we will feel full of energy and want to do activities with more motivation, ” explains the psychologist.

The above also includes the words of training expert and Smart Fit Chile headquarters manager, Patricio Galáz, who assures that physical activity plays an important role in mental health. “Sports or physical activity can increase endorphin and serotonin levels, which are related to people’s mood. For this reason, today it is recommended that people who suffer from some degree of depression do team sports, go to the gym or simply go for a walk.“, explain.

Likewise, it ensures that physical activity also has other benefits, such as increased energy levels, improved sleep quality, Fight stress and improve interpersonal relationshipsAnd of the people of the society.

On the other hand, training experts point out that both aerobic exercise (vigorous walking, cycling or jogging), like resistance training (long distance running) or strengthening muscles (lifting weights), have proven useful in dealing with depression.

Experts assure that if physical activity is done consistently and trained throughout life, it becomes a great option to reduce depressive symptoms. “Many experts have also chosen To reduce the distribution of medications and recommend physical exercise, “Many studies have shown that people who exercise regularly experience less symptoms of depression and anxiety than those who do not exercise regularly,” explains the expert.

