How possible will it be to travel to the United States without a tourist visa? This is the landscape

On Monday, October 17, the British ambassador to Colombia, George Hodgson, announced the elimination of the tourist visa for Colombians, in a period not exceeding six months, starting on November 9. This confirmation increased the expectation regarding the possibility of implementing the same measure with the United States, and the next day the government of President Gustavo Petro made the formal request.

The Colombian ambassador in that country, Luis Gilberto Murillo, processed the request to make the visa of Colombians who want to go on tourism more flexible. However, this request is not fortuitous and it is about the reactivation of a process that began in 2014 during the Government of Juan Manuel Santos and his chancellor María Ángela Holguín.

At that time, the matter was put on the table and, in principle, the extension of the tourist visa from five to ten years was achieved, an action that was applauded by the Colombian Government and by the citizens who had their document with more validity time. Although that was a first step, since it is a long-term process, Colombia has sought a way to remove this migratory barrier.

Over the years, the delegations of the two countries have worked constantly, but different factors have prevented the final decision. In fact, the last meetings were held in 2019. With the arrival of President Petro at the Casa de Nariño, the process was reactivated and on Friday, October 21, the first meeting was held in the Department of Homeland Security of the United States to exchange technical issues.

The elimination of the tourist visa to enter the United States is yet to be defined. The process will be very careful. – Photo: getty images / istock

Although the process will not be easy at all, these meetings are undoubtedly the prelude to the request being studied and its viability defined. On October 28, another key meeting will be held in Washington to build the roadmap with the technical teams, which translates into the reactivation of the binational consular group. There will be participation of the Department of State and future high-level meetings will be defined. However, to get to the elimination of the tourist visa for Colombians, several challenges must be overcome that will be uncovered little by little.

The first of these is to lower the rate of rejection of visas of nationals who do the process, in many cases the refusal is due to ignorance of the requirements or for being advised by companies that are only for profit. For this reason, the first challenge of the Petro Government will be to carry out educational campaigns so that those who request the document have the certainty that they meet the requirements.

If that challenge is overcome, the United States would contemplate the elimination of the visa, considering that Colombians are informed about the immigration regulations of their country and that the rules to enter and leave their territory will be complied with.

Another challenge, which is solely the responsibility of President Petro, is to moderate the language because, for example, the president said that “The United States is ruining all the economies of the world”, so diplomatic work and high-level meetings will be of no use if the Colombian president sends these types of messages.

Roy Barreras, president of the senate, referred to the possibility of eliminating the United States tourist visa. – Photo: WEEK

The president of Congress, Roy Barreras, who received a delegation of congressmen from that country, knows that relations must be handled with caution and intervened in that controversy. “The relationship with the United States must be increasingly fraternal, based on trust and mutual respect,” said the congressman with the certainty that the attacks against the Biden administration will not allow this process to advance.

The elimination of the visa for Colombians would surely not take place in this four-year period, but solid foundations would be built for that request to become a reality. What could happen in a couple of months is that the United States Immigration Department has a direct presence in Colombia, which would help migrants reduce time, since the applications would not have to travel to the United States to return with an answer. final. An issue that is not unreasonable, because the governments contemplated it at some point and in this binational climate that space will be recovered.

For now, the countries are working on mechanisms to speed up the processing of visas in Colombia; establish possible temporary work programs for nationals in the United States and review the situation of illegal immigrants detained at the border and extradited from the two countries. The cards are on the table and the Government will have to be careful in the way it is going to play because the process could be lost.