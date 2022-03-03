How powerful will Professor X, Charles Xavier, be within the Marvel movies and the MCU? | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The Sam Raimi-directed film will mark the return of Stewart as Charles Xavier, the leader of the X-Men and one of the strongest mentally-powered mutants of all.
But we will not have to wait for his appearance in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as part of the Illuminati, a group made up of the most intelligent and powerful beings in the universe, to know the extent of his powers, because the MCU has already hinted at this.
How powerful is Professor X in the MCU?
Characters with mental powers similar to Charles Xavier’s telepathy have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), these being Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Druig (Barry Keoghan).
It is the latter who actually has powers of telepathy that allow him to influence the will of one to thousands of people at the same time, alter or erase memories and even make someone say what he wants.
These abilities are identical to those that Professor X has shown with the performances of Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy in the Fox movies, so the version that appears in the MCU will have a level on par or even higher than that of the member of the Eternals since being part of the Illuminati is an experienced Xavier with perfect control of his powers.
Will Doctor Strange fight against Professor X and the Illuminati?
In the trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ the Marvel sorcerer is handcuffed and is led into the compound where members of a multiverse version of the Illuminati sit and Professor X is heard suggesting telling Strange the truth.
In the interview for the YouTube channel ‘Jake’s Take’ where Stewart confirmed his appearance in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, he also talked a bit about how his version of the character would react to Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme and hinted at a possible confrontation.
“Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and cautious, and perhaps feel a little insecure, because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man. I think that would put Professor Xavier on his guard.”
‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ arrives in theaters on May 6 and has a confirmed cast of Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofo and Xochitl Gomez.