How prepared is the United States for a Russian nuclear attack? so i could reply

Could the conflict in Eastern Europe escalate even further? To what extent will the warnings to use nuclear weapons continue to be just that or should the world really prepare for a confrontation of that magnitude? These are two of the questions that continue to be discussed when there are no signs of a truce between Russia and Ukraine (almost eight months after the invasion).

Despite the fact that for now the US government claims to see no signs that Vladimir Putin “crosses the line”, it makes it clear that it is ready if a nuclear attack comes from Moscow. The US Department of Defense offered a press conference in which Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that his country was “completely prepared.”

Regarding the possibility that the Kremlin presses the “atomic button”, Washington does not rule out that possibility, which it considers “irresponsible, above all, taking into account the security situation in the region, in the world, everywhere.” Ryder stressed that this was an issue that they will continue to monitor closely.

The head of the Atlantic Alliance (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, also shares that position, stating that the risk of Russia taking a nuclear step “is low”, but that they will not stop being “vigilant” for that.

For its part, the Putin government accused this international organization of violating the treaty that prohibits nuclear tests with its maneuvers (which began on Monday).

How prepared is the US to respond?

Marcelo Montes, an expert on Russian foreign policy, about the capacity of the United States to face a nuclear threat and how it could, considering the scenario, respond (taking into account its capacity and also that of Moscow).

“It is quite difficult that Russia can surprise the United States with a nuclear attack (…)”. “US intelligence is supposed to have monitored the places and movements of the Russian missiles (…) the weapons have to be moved to a vehicle and launched from there,” says the analyst.

In accordance with CNNWashington has some 3,750 nuclear warheads and, according to the State Department, some 2,000 are lined up for dismantling.

“If there is a nuclear threat from Russia, that country will most likely use tactical weapons, not strategic ones (which have a shorter range than intercontinental missiles),” explains Montes. The reason? “If you attack places relatively close to you, you can’t use weapons that cause damage to your own territory.”

It is estimated that Moscow accumulates approximately 6,000 nuclear warheads (being one of the countries with the greatest power in this matter), of which Montes explains “there are about 1,500 apparently outdated, obsolete and withdrawn (…). There are almost 2,000 that are tactical nuclear weapons.”

For the expert, the most viable hypothesis is that this type of weaponry is not deployed “to the United States but to Ukraine, eventually in a very limited number.” If it happens, “probably NATO will react.” The problem is that the Atlantic Alliance “is much closer to Russia than the United States.”

As he clarifies, at this point the theory of nuclear deterrence must be taken into account, which “implies that in general the powers use the threat (…) but they are not going to use it.” If they do, “they know that retaliation is coming from the other side, it is a long theory that began in the cold war and that paradoxically helped make the world stable.”

