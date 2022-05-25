How pretty! Zendaya and Anne Hathaway star in new Bulgari campaign

A few days after Bulgari announced the beautiful Anne Hathaway as a new ambassador, the brand surprises with a sexy, dramatic and elegant new campaign starring the protagonist of the film The Devil Wears Prada beside Zendayaanother spokeswoman for the Italian jewelry and luxury goods company.

In this campaign called Unexpected Wonders [Maravillas inesperadas, en español] the jewelry house chose to show both actresses walking through a spectacular palace, wearing different styles of Bulgari garments while speaking in voiceover about the beauty of discovering new possibilities.

The advertising video was recorded in the city of Rome and was directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentinoas revealed by the brand in a behind-the-scenes video on its social networks.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Anne Hathaway and Zendaya

“Unexpected wonders. Accept Rome’s heartwarming invitation and begin a search for joy and wonder in every moment, shimmering beauty in the most surprising places, knowing that staying curious opens us up to endless wondrous opportunities,” Bulgari wrote on its Instagram account. Instagram to accompany the promotional video.

Hathaway debuted as an ambassador for Bulgari during the Cannes Film Festival last week, where she wore a custom white sequined column gown by Armani Privé paired with a 13-carat Bulgari Mediterranean Reverie necklace and matching Bulgari sapphire ring. high jewelry collection of the brand.

In addition to the Oscar-winning actress and Zendaya, Bulgari’s new media campaign will include Lisa Manobanchinese actress Shu Qi Y Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will present the Bulgari jewelry and watch collections. We can’t wait to see more of this spectacular campaign!