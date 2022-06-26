How Priscilla Presley went from rock queen to boho beauty icon

In 1967, Priscilla Beaulieu21, married the king of rock. Elvis Presley, who had courted her years earlier during her time in the army, thrust the naïve young woman into the media spotlight when he made her his wife. Wearing a pearl-encrusted lace gown, a beaded tiara, and a bouffant that rivaled all bouffantsthe couple married at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, and a style star was born.

After six years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1973 and soon after, excited to start her own business, Priscilla opened a boutique in beverly hills. Together with Olivia Bis, her partner and stylist, Bis & Beau was a success. They acquired a high-level clientele that had Cher, Liza Minelli and Natalie Wood like your usual. The store closed three years later.

By then, Presley had shed the ’60s rocker’s wife outfit for a more bohemian look, typical of the decade. Flared pants, embroidered vests and flowing Stevie Nicks dresses became recurring elements of his wardrobe. It was around this time that Presley ditched his beehive hairstyle and unleashed waves on it.

His next makeover came in the following decade. Presley, who appeared regularly in film and television, changed his look by an exuberant eighties appeal. Jumpsuits by day and ruffled and sequined dresses by night were her routine. In the 1990s, she began experimenting with more androgynous silhouettes instead of the feminine staples people were used to seeing her in. Her tailored suits and jackets became a mainstay for the actress.

Throughout the 21st century, Presley has maintained the glamor without neglecting the influences of men’s fashion. He arrived at the Met Gala arm in arm austin butler, who plays her former husband in the biopic. For the event, she dressed head-to-toe in Prada silk with a chunky headband reminiscent of her 1960s hair, which has become a source of inspiration for the likes of Lily Collins and Lana del Rey.

A few weeks later, he captivated the public again, this time at the Cannes Film Festival to promote the film. Against the stunning backdrop of the French Riviera, Presley oozed glamor as a movie star in a baroque-inspired Versace print blouse. This queen of style has never stopped rocking.