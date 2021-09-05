How Professor Trump’s Berkeley book inspired Matt Damon’s film

While Amanda Knox criticized Matt Damon’s new film “Stillwater” for being too close and inaccurate to its conviction for manslaughter in Italy, director Tom McCarthy continued to insist that the film was a work of fiction, drawing creative ideas from different sources.

In an interview with The Week, McCarthy said one such source was the 2016 book, Strangers in Their Own Land, an acclaimed study by UC Berkeley Professor Emeritus Arleigh Hochschild on the discontented white underclass – the millions of residents who have supported Donald Trump and his demagogic rise to power in the US Presidency.

McCarthy said the book gave him an insight into the writing of Damon’s character, crude oil worker Bill Baker, who becomes a stranger in an unknown culture when he moves to Marseille, France, and tries to free his daughter. from prison. Similar to Knox, Stillwater’s daughter is also an American exchange student who claims she was wrongfully convicted of killing her roommate.

“I have read this amazing book on[un sociologo]from Berkeley who went to rural Louisiana and joined the Tea Party members and tried to sympathize with them, ”said McCarthy, the Oscar-winning director of“ Spotlight ”. In an interview with Marc Maron on the “WTF” podcast.

“It was an amazing distillation of their situation,” McCarthy said of Hochschild’s book.

The “put” of Trump supporters in Hochschild’s book would have inspired McCarthy’s portrayal of Damon as a member of that lower class of white people who are ashamed of being a recovering drug addict and an unlivable father.

Maron noted that the film does not turn into “political” or “Trump-way”. Bill Damon also told some French friends that he didn’t even vote for the presidency in 2016 because he was convicted of a crime.

At the mention of Hochschild’s book, McCarthy may have tried to downplay the film’s reliance on the Amanda Knox case in its plot.

“Look first, I’m really sympathetic to his feelings,” McCarthy said of Knox’s objections. “What happened to her is tragic, terrible and shocking, but Stillwater is a work of fiction.”

McCarthy Vanity Fair said she closely followed Knox’s case after she and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested and tried in the 2007 stabbing of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy. Knox and Solecito were initially convicted in 2009, their case having to be overturned, retried and sentenced again before the Italian Supreme Court overturned their convictions in 2015.

McCarthy said he was intrigued by the plight of an American student traveling to Europe, “for what should be one of the most exciting moments in a young adult’s life” and then find himself mired in “that tragedy”.

“There were so many layers to that story that it made everyone follow it brilliantly,” McCarthy told Vanity Fair. Who are they visiting and what are these relationships? Like, what’s the plot? “

The controversy surrounding the film centers on the extent to which it deduced, and then deviated, from the events of the Knox case.

Knox tweeted and gave interviews about how McCarthy never bothered to consult her about her script. He said he discovered the movie when everyone found it, when the trailer came out.

“Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life, my story? Why does my name refer to events in which I have not been involved? ” Knox has opened her own Twitter thread, which can be read in full on Medium. “I come back to these questions because others continue to exploit my name, my face and my story without my consent.”

Does my name belong to me? my face? What about my life, my story? Why does my name refer to events I have not attended? I come back to these questions because others continue to exploit my name, my face and my story without my consent. Recently, the film #Still water. / rope – Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) July 29, 2021

One of Knox’s objections is that the film portrays the character as romantically involved with the murder victim, while Knox Vox said She was falsely accused of having a sexual relationship with her roommate.

The film suggests that Amanda Knox’s character had special knowledge of the murder and was somehow involved. “This new direction removed my innocence and it wasn’t even a new retelling of this story,” Knox said.

“It is the false narrative presented by the prosecution that has been debunked by the evidence, yet it is the persistent myth that is an obstacle for me to successfully reintegrate into society and take it seriously as a person,” Knox added.