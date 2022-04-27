How Pusha T became one of the greatest rappers of his time

You couldn’t miss it: this Friday, April 22, Pusha T released his new album, It’s Almost Dry. A long-awaited project that has generated rave reviews, both in the specialized press and on social networks.. Why so much commotion? Simply because the rapper from Virginia and a native of the Bronx has dropped a real bomb on the US rap game. In fact, let’s not be afraid of words, we are already talking about one of the best American rap albums of this year 2022.

The assertion may surprise as Push is far from being among the most publicized artists internationally, and yet the truth is there. Without necessarily trying to make hits, the rapper has coaled by following his course of action at all costs until he has shaped a career almost without faults. It is this uncompromising love of music and rap that allowed him to impose his name on the Pantheon of the best MCs of his generation.. And since his legend was not built in a day, let’s come back together to the five key moments that allowed Pusha T to reach the heights.

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement.

His debut with Clipse

Like many, Terrence Thornton made his debut in the biz and on the street as a drug dealer. But unlike many of his counterparts, he doesn’t do this to make ends meet or support a poor family, but simply to be cool and afford the luxury of the latest fashionable clothes. If he idealizes his daily life as a drug dealer for some time, a fight and shootings on the facade of his family home will quickly make him disillusioned. The young man thus decides to draw a definitive line on the bicrave. It will be the most important choice of his life since he will then turn to music.

Alongside his brother No Malice, five years his senior, they will then set foot in rap thanks to two producers already well known in Virginia: Timbaland and Pharrell. It was under the latter’s advice that they formed the Clipse duo together in 1992. After years of development, the two brothers launched themselves into the game for good in 1999 with their first project entitled Executive Audio Footage. For lack of a real hit, the disc will be a commercial failure, but they continue with greater ambitions in 2002 with a first album called Lord Willin.

Worn among others by the ultra-technical banger, Grindin’ and the commercial box When The Last Time, the opus will be a real success and will quickly be certified gold. Critics thus speak of “a street gospel, a hard drug dealer rap, but with a high level of spirituality”. A strong identity and a very marked specificity which still remain today the essence of the art of Pusha T.

Albums, mixtapes, collaborations and above all hits will follow for several years for Clipse (with Kelis, the Backstreet Boys and Justin Timberlake in particular). They will even create a new group with Liva and Sandman under the leadership of their own structure Re-Up Gang Records and Clipse will appear squarely in an advert for McDonald’s, while Pusha T will be credited as the historical author of the chain’s slogan “I ‘m Lovin’ It”.

Unfortunately, the legal war launched against their label Jive Records, which keeps offering them lousy contracts in addition to not paying them on time, will force them to slow down. And this until their final dissolution, Pusha T wanting to embrace a solo career and No Malice wishing to stop rap to turn to religion. Note that the duo has nevertheless reformed spontaneously in recent years on the songs Use The Gospel by Kanye West and I Pray For You on Pusha T’s latest album, which we will discuss later.

His rise to GOOD Music

With the Clipse adventure cut short, it’s time for Pusha T to bounce back and show the world what he really has in store. To do this, he will join the ranks of a team of choice and integrate GOOD Music, Kanye West’s label. He will thus be one of the flagship artists of the stable at its peak, participating in particular in several titles of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy including his flagship single, Runaway in 2010. He will also appear as a guest on the label’s compilation released in 2012, Cruel Summer and will particularly mark the spirits with his performance on the track New God Flow.

We will then follow personal projects including the brilliant mixtapes Fear of God 1 and 2, then his first album titled My Name is My Name in 2013. On it, we find in particular Kanye West on production, but also significant collaborations with Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Future, 2 Chainz, Kelly Rowland and Big Sean. This is a first big success that will begin his meteoric rise within the Yeezy label.

In fact, the aura of the artist in his new musical family is so strong that he will become CEO of GOOD Music instead of Kanye West in November 2015. The Chicago rapper named him so because he wanted delegate its functions in order to focus on its various businesses, particularly in fashion. Putting his pal in charge of the house of dreams he founded in 2004, he knew his legacy would be in good hands.

His album Daytona

It’s 2018 and Pusha T has already released his second album King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude in 2015, right after being named CEO of GOOD Music. While the rap planet is eagerly awaiting his successor, plans will suddenly change. Shaken by Pharrell’s feedback, who reproaches him for no longer making hits, he questions himself (or not) and decides to strike a blow.

With Kanye West, he announces the start of a marathon of releases stamped GOOD Music. Understand that every week for more than a month will be released a seven-track album produced entirely by the Chicago genius. It is in this context that the albums Ye by Kanye West, Kids See Ghosts by the duo Yeezy and Kid Cudi, Nasir by Nas and KTSE by singer Teyana Taylor will be released. We have mentioned them all except one. As you will have understood, the one that opened the ball for this GOOD Season is the album Daytona by Pusha T.

On this disc named “best rap album of the year” At the Grammy Awards, the rapper not only caused controversy by using as cover the photo of Whitney Houston’s bathroom in which she was found dead following an overdose, he will above all pose as a master of the “coke rap”, this style whose heart of the subject is used to glorify the life of dealer and the sale of hard drugs. In addition to sliding beautifully on custom-made prods by his right arm Kanye West, he will also take advantage of the last track on his disc, Infrared, to tackle one of his long-time enemies: Drake. An attack that will launch for good one of the most violent clashes of recent years.

His clash with Drake

Barely the day after the release of Daytona therefore, Drake will respond to Pusha T, who accuses him of using ghost writers, with a piece called Duppy Freestyle. Emerging from his battle victory against Meek Mill, the Toronto rapper hits hard and with class. In turn, he accuses his Virginia counterpart of being a fake drug dealer, without forgetting to attack Kanye West at the same time. It hits hard, but it’s nothing compared to what Pusha T has in store for her.

Barely 24 hours later, he dropped the bomb The Story of Adidon, an ultra-violent clash on the instrumental of The Story of OG by Jay-Z. Let’s be clear, it’s no longer a few lines, but downright an entire diss track that the rapper sends against Drizzy. From there, there is no possible debate. Pusha T literally put his opponent on the ground, in particular by revealing to the whole world the existence of Adonis, the hidden child that Drake had with the former French actress Sophie Brussaux.

At that time, everyone only talks about this story. The Canadian is knocked out, but the entire rap planet has their eyes on him to find out what he will answer. Drake’s response will never arrive since James Prince, his first mentor, will intervene as a mediator to calm the tensions. The end of the beef is signed after this lyrical butchery.

Undeniably, Pusha T completely ruined his opponent and instantly became a clash king. Drake himself eventually admitted to losing the war, though he said it was his “first defeat in a rap battle”.

The It’s Almost Dry Strike

Tensions gradually subsided and Pusha T continued on her merry way at the head of GOOD Music. It was in January 2022 that the rapper first mentioned a new album. Presented through the successive singles Diet Coke, Hear My Clarity and Neck & Wrist, this fourth solo project entitled It’s Almost Dry can be considered as the final form of its author, that of a true rap genius.

With tracks sometimes produced by Kanye West, sometimes by Pharrell Williams, this album gives equal space to Pusha T’s two historical mentors and offers the listener a sublime summary of his entire musical journey. We say it, It’s Almost Dry is already a masterpiece, a production diamond in the rough and a real rap lesson.

On the eve of its release, the MC from Virginia Beach simply declared: “the album of this fucking year is coming”. A little less than three weeks before the arrival of Kendrick Lamar’s new album, we can’t say for sure yet, but one thing is certain, it is already to be placed among the contenders for the title.

Finally, the icing on the cake, as if this opus was trying to come full circle, its closing track entitled I Pray For You marks the return of Clipse and his brother No Malice with whom it all started. On a slightly less joyful note, this disc also marks the end of another legendary duo, that formed by Kanye West and Kid Cudi, but that’s another story.