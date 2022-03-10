How Putin could be prosecuted for war crimes (analysis)

Zelensky condemns the “heinous” attack on a maternity hospital 0:37

(CNN) — There is a strong and growing chorus of calls for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to go after Vladimir Putin. On Wednesday, the court said it would immediately proceed with an active investigation of possible war crimes following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The US embassy in Kyiv said on Friday that Russia committed a war crime by attacking a nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

“It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant,” the embassy said in its official twitter account. “Putin’s bombing of Europe’s largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further.”

Russia’s alleged use of cluster bombs and so-called vacuum bombs in densely populated civilian areas is behind some of the complaints, and a coalition of countries has pushed for an ICC investigation.

“I want to be very clear on this, that Mr. Putin is a war criminal,” former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk told the Council on Foreign Relations on Thursday. “He has to sit behind bars at the International Criminal Court.”

However, if justice in general moves slowly, international justice barely moves. Investigations at the ICC have been going on for many years. They have only earned a handful of convictions.

Here’s a very broad look at war crimes and the international justice movement.

Note: Some of what follows comes from the CNN Research Library, which compiled information about the International Criminal Court.

What is a war crime?

The ICC has specific definitions for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression. you can read about them in this guide published by the ICC.

Specifically, targeting civilian populations, violating the Geneva Conventions, targeting specific groups of people, and more could be potential Russian war crimes.

“One thing is certain, that intentionally directing bombardment or attacking civilians or civilian objects is a crime within the court’s jurisdiction,” ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday.

“And even if there is a military necessity, there is a clear obligation on parties to a conflict not to use disproportionate force, to ensure that the ammunition used and weapons do not have a very wide footprint in dense civilian areas,” Khan said. .

What are cluster bombs and vacuum bombs?

The dreaded use of prohibited weapons intended to kill without discrimination is what people are now discussing as a very specific war crime.

With a cluster bomb, a missile is fired and explodes thousands of feet in the air, releasing smaller bombs that detonate when they hit the ground. Look at an illustration from The Washington Post. Amnesty International said a Russian cluster bomb fell on a Ukrainian preschool.

“Vacuum bombs,” or thermobaric weapons, suck in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a powerful explosion and large pressure wave that can have enormous destructive effects. Russia has previously used them in Chechnya, and a CNN team spotted a Russian thermobaric multiple rocket launcher near the Ukrainian border late last month.

Is Russia using these weapons?

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that Russia was preparing to use these weapons.

The US is concerned that Putin and the Russian military will become more brutal as the invasion is not going as smoothly as planned.

“Whether it’s cluster bombs or thermobaric weapons, commanders on the battlefield must use great discretion and decide with great diligence how they wish to wage the conflict now that it has begun,” Khan told CNN on Thursday.

“And the law is here and the court is watching, and we have experts who will try to get to the bottom of it,” he said.

What are world leaders saying?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that targeting civilian areas with Russian planes is a war crime.

President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have said that Putin appears to be targeting civilian areas.

“What we have already seen from the Vladimir Putin regime in the use of the munitions that they have already been dropping on innocent civilians… in my opinion, (that) already fully qualifies as a war crime,” Johnson told Parliament. from the UK on Wednesday.

But Biden stopped short of saying Wednesday that Putin had committed a war crime.

“We’re watching it very closely,” Biden said. “It’s too early to say that.”

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, there is bipartisan support for a resolution supporting the ICC investigation.

What is the International Criminal Court?

Located in The Hague, the Netherlands, and created by a treaty called the Rome Statute first brought to the United Nations, the International Criminal Court operates independently.

Most of the countries on Earth, 123 of them, are party to the treaty, but there are very large and notable exceptions, including Russia and the US, and, for that matter, Ukraine.

Who can be tried by the court?

Anyone charged with a crime in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes countries that are members of the ICC, can be tried. The court judges people, not countries, and focuses on those who bear the greatest responsibility: leaders and officials. Although Ukraine is not a member of the court, it previously accepted its jurisdiction.

Putin could therefore theoretically be indicted by the court for previously ordering war crimes in Crimea.

However, the ICC does not conduct trials in absentia, so he would have to be surrendered by Russia or arrested outside of Russia. That seems unlikely.

What crimes does the court handle?

The ICC is intended to be a court of “last resort” and is not intended to replace a country’s justice system. The court, which has 18 judges serving nine-year terms, tries four types of crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression and war crimes.

How does the ICC initiate the procedure?

Judicial proceedings can be initiated in one of two ways: the national government or the UN Security Council can refer cases for investigation.

Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has veto power over the council’s actions. It was requests from 39 national governments, most of them European, that prompted this current investigation.

Khan told CNN on Thursday: “I want to emphasize that I am ready to talk to all parties, and not only the Ukrainian side, but also the Russian Federation, state and non-state parties alike. This institution is not political. We are not part of the geostrategic or geopolitical divisions that we witness around the world.”

What will the ICC investigate in relation to Ukraine?

In its new investigation into Russia’s possible war crimes, the ICC has said it will look at all actions in Ukraine from 2013 to the present.

Russia first entered Crimea, which has been part of Ukraine, in 2014. The ICC was already investigating the crackdown on protesters by a previous Ukrainian government that was pro-Russian. This new reference seems to bring together all possible war crimes.

How long do these investigations take?

ICC investigations can take a long time.

A preliminary investigation into hostilities in eastern Ukraine lasted more than six years, from April 2014 to December 2020. At the time, the prosecutor said there was evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The next steps were slowed down by the covid-19 pandemic and a lack of resources at the court, which is conducting multiple investigations.

Why would a trial for Ukraine be any different?

The international outcry against Russia is unique, and that could give the court the ability to operate differently, according to Ryan Goodman, a law professor at New York University and co-editor-in-chief of Just Security, an online forum.

“It is difficult to judge the ICC investigation based on past practice,” Goodman said in an email. “In the Ukraine situation, the prosecutor is backed by an extraordinary outpouring of support from dozens of countries, which I hope will be followed by an infusion of resources.”

How would an ICC case affect the conflict?

“For better or worse, the ICC investigation may affect the diplomatic space for negotiations,” Goodman said, arguing that Putin and other Russians might not want to risk arrest if they travel outside the country.

The investigation could also, he argued, weaken Putin at home.

“The Russians may come to realize that this is another reason why Putin can no longer serve his country,” Goodman said.

What happened before the ICC?

Previous war crimes trials have been brought by special UN tribunals, such as those set up for the former Yugoslavia, focused on Serbian autocrat Slobodan Milosevic, and for the Rwandan genocide.

All of this stems from the precedent of the Nuremberg trials to bring the Nazis to justice after World War II and held by the Allies, including the US, the Soviet Union, France and Germany.

So it is interesting that neither the US nor Russia are members of the ICC.

Why are the US and Russia not members of the ICC?

Both the US and Russia are signatories to the treaty that created the court, meaning their leaders signed it, but neither is a member of the court.

Russia withdrew from the court in 2016 days after an ICC report published what CNN called a “convicting verdict” on Russia’s 2014 occupation of Crimea. The court also launched a 2016 investigation into Russia’s efforts to 2008 to support breakaway regions in Georgia.

At the time, France had also accused Russia of committing war crimes in Syria.

As for the US, while President Bill Clinton signed the treaty that created the court in 2000, he never recommended that the Senate ratify it.

The George W. Bush administration, in the face of its fair share of criticism, withdrew the United States from being a party to the treaty in 2002. The Pentagon and many US lawmakers have long opposed joining such an international judicial system, as it could expose US service members to war crimes charges.

“The President (George W. Bush) thinks the ICC is fundamentally flawed because it puts American military men and women at fundamental risk of being tried by an entity that is beyond the reach of the United States, beyond the laws of the United States and can subject American civilians and military personnel to arbitrary standards of justice,” then-White House press secretary Ari Fleischer said at the time.

How has the US supported the court?

Opposing the United States joining the court did not mean that the Bush administration opposed the court itself. He supported the ICC’s efforts to seek justice for the genocide in Sudan.

There has always been an awkwardness in the way American presidents deal with the court, CNN’s Tim Lister noted in 2011. He wrote about Barack Obama applauding the ICC’s efforts to bring justice to the likes of former Serbian general Ratko Mladic and the Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, while not endorsing the court for US supervision.