How Putin is applying the Syrian strategy to end Ukraine | Univision World News

kyiv, Ukraine.- The scene is Dantesque. A multi-storey building engulfed in flames and dense white smoke that forms on contact with water. The firefighters of kyiv are trying tirelessly to extinguish the great mass of fire that is devouring several plants.
On the ground, rubble everywhere, people running up and down, thirty exhausted firefighters recovering sitting on the ground staring into space. Others take over and continue with the enormous task. All around, several journalists and residents of the neighborhood’s houses observe the scene without losing detail, with the impotence of not being able to do anything.
It’s been a week now the bombings in kyiv happen on a daily basis. It all started with a bad omen in one of the many check points close to where we are.
After a loud detonation, the eyes of the soldiers of the Ukrainian Army and the members of the civil forces of the Territorial Defense went to the sky in search of the origin of such noise. A large mass of floating smoke, with several tentacles, was still visible. It hovered low for a few seconds. “It’s a drone,” said an officer who was in command of that position.
“A Russian surveillance drone, it is not armed.” Bad prelude. One day after the incident, on Monday the 14th, the first bombing to date took place.
What is the Syrian strategy in Ukraine?
“I was a drawing teacher,” Valeria tells us. “I haven’t slept here for days anymore, I have a little house outside of kyiv,” she explains through tears. She collects the few belongings that have not been damaged. Her father, of Russian origin, helps her, while she shows some drawings of her grandson. “What are they doing?” she asks herself.
The Syrian strategy is the answer to your question. The first objective is to create fear, the politics of terror, and this is achieved by sowing the uncertainty of the possibility of death at any moment. You never know when the next missile is going to fall and, with that anguish of seeing that everyone around you can get it, including you, you get people to start the exodus.
The Syrian strategy includes bombing bakeries, supermarkets, hospitals, schools, ambulances, private cars and the dreaded ‘double tap’, which consists of bombing a target a second time when the medical and firefighting services are on the scene to kill them and hurt as many people as possible.
All this is already present in the capital of Ukraine. To date, there have been more than 31 attacks on health centers, in addition to ambulances, civilian cars, bakeries, schools…
And this morning, in a shopping center in kyiv and three double tap bombings in different parts of the country.
The Syrian example: kidnappings and murders
The second objective is to create terror in the form of assassinations and kidnappings. In Syria they used to kidnap people whose bodies were later left lying on the street so that they could see how they had been destroyed by torture. It was a warning. That practice already exists here.
In Cherhiniv, for example, in recent days three families have been found murdered on different days. They were apprehended as they tried to flee the besieged city on secondary roads.
In kyiv every day it is possible to hear fighting at close range. Especially at night, when they intensify, but also during the day. Next to one of the hospitals that receive wounded, clashes with teams of Russian infiltrators take place every day. They are ambushes that last just five minutes.
They kill as many civilians as possible or sow fear and then disappear. What is really surprising is how they manage to save the checkpoints, since the city is full of them.
The kidnapping policy is also the order of the day: they kidnap community leaders (political or religious) and civilians to use them as human shields.
That is the main objective of that agenda: to create fear so that everyone leaves. Because even if there is an image that Putin is a madman because someone who orders the killing of civilians must be, he is not. He is just a criminal, but not a madman.
If it was, it would have leveled the entire city by now because it has the ability and the means to do so. That is precisely what the Syrian doctrine consists of. Tension the rope more and more, but without breaking it.
The famous red line put by President Barack Obama – when he warned that if the Assad regime attacked the Syrian population with chemical weapons, it would intervene – was crossed without consequences and that impunity gave way for the Syrian regime to raze entire blocks and cities . As is now being done with Mariupol or in Kharkov.
Mariupol will be the martyr city, as Homs was in Syria. kyiv will be Aleppo. But for kyiv, for now, there are other plans. If you study the profile of the bombed buildings in the capital, to date, in reality, they are ‘controlled damage’.
The impacts have not been direct and the load used did not reduce them to nothing or else they are very limited selective targets. It is the repetition of Syria, but in Europe.
First start with small destructions and finally level entire cities. When certain lines are crossed and there is no response, the impunity of those who feel in power is unleashed. The places where the missiles have hit these days and the point where the drone was destroyed coincide, disturbingly, in the same area.
It is not a coincidence, coincidences do not exist, and less so in wars. The non-madman does not want a total massacre of civilians in kyiv. He would already have it if he wanted, he still can’t afford it, although there are already 231 deaths to date.
His plan is more sneaky: he is clearing an entry route to kyiv. Because the only way to take kyiv is to raze it to the ground, and a razed driveway with no civilians is the key to it. You can’t take a city like this any other way.
In this context, asymmetric warfare becomes conventional with the appropriate weapons, which means that if we enter that context of conventional warfare, the siege of kyiv will be delayed by months of conflict.
Russo-Ukrainian war: attack on journalists
What makes the difference in a war is time, and the non-madman is running out, so what he needs is a show of force and a symbolic victory, those two are the tools to negotiate from a position of strength.
The second objective is not fought on the ground, but with the Fourth Estate. To achieve information opacity, you need to ensure that there are fewer journalists on the ground. Having five journalists killed and one injured in two weeks is not a coincidence either.
Moreover, it is something unheard of in a war. An attack on the kyiv television tower that caused the death of a journalist, among other victims. A team from Sky News, a team from Voxpot, a Swiss journalist, a team from Al Araby TV, and a Ukrainian journalist. In addition, an Estonian journalist, a Ukrainian driver and myself were deliberately attacked at the gates of Chernihiv.
It was not accidental, it was premeditated. And there will be many more. Hijacking and controlling information is another way to win the war, because wars are not only won on the battlefield.