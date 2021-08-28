How Reese Witherspoon became the richest actress in the world

This article by Madeline Berg and Dawn Chmielewski appeared on Forbes.com

The decision of Reese Witherspoon betting on herself and on female-centric stories is paying hefty dividends. According to estimates by Forbes, the actress now has a fortune of 400 million dollars, after the announcement of the purchase of a majority stake of Hello Sunshine, his production company, by a media company backed by Blackstone.

The agreement gives Hello Sunshine, founded in 2016, a rating of 900 million dollars, thanks to a number of hits such as Big Little Lies – Big Little Lies, The Morning Show And Many small fires, but also to many promising adaptations of successful books currently in the works. The new company, which will be led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, has bought the shares of Hello Sunshine in the hands of previous investors – including At & t and Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective -, as well as part of that of the company. Witherspoon herself.

Witherspoon will maintain a stake of no less than 18%. It will collect an estimated $ 120 million (after tax) from the sale of about half of its previous stake, which was around 40%. The rest of her assets are tied to the earnings (also after taxes) accumulated in 30 years of success as an actress and producer. Witherspoon is in fact one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars and is in a position to ask for astronomical fees. In fact, she earns at least a million dollars per episode for her television roles – according to film industry sources, she makes 1.2 million per episode for her work as a producer and star of The Morning Show, Apple TV + series – and several million for movie roles. She is also a very popular testimonial, and earns a lot thanks to commercials from companies like Crate & Barrel.

Before the #MeToo movement and widespread calls for gender equality in show business, Witherspoon was exasperated by the roles she was offered and the poverty of women-centric stories in Hollywood. In 2012 he founded Pacific Standards, who produced the films Wild And Gone Girl – Liar love. In 2016, her efforts as a producer resulted in Hello Sunshine. The company has numerous projects under development, such as From Scratch, series with Zoe Saldana which will soon be on Netflix, and The Last Thing He Told Me, with Julia Roberts, who will land on Apple TV +. At the film level, Hello Sunshine is working on an adaptation of the best seller The Swamp Girl (Where the Crowdads Sing).

Witherspoon expanded his media empire with the birth of Reese’s Book Club (“Reese’s Book Club”). A natural move, as many of her projects are adaptations of novels written by women. The club has 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 42 of the 50 books it has chosen have landed on the bestseller list of the New York Times. This means that future film or television versions of those stories can already count on an audience base.

“I started this company to change the way women are seen in the media,” Witherspoon said.

Hello Sunshine will be the cornerstone of the new media company created by Mayer and Staggs. The couple is looking for assets. With the birth of the streaming era, executives saw an opportunity to capitalize on Hollywood’s almost insatiable appetite for recognizable sagas and projects with top talent.

The hunger for entertainment brands capable of standing out in the increasingly chaotic streaming landscape is what prompted Amazon to spend 8.45 billion dollars to buy MGM, home of James Bond, Robocop and Rambo. Other smaller but noteworthy operations are also part of the same trend, such as the $ 400 million deal signed by Universal Pictures to create a new trilogy of films based on the saga ofExorcist.

Mayer and Staggs saw an opportunity in Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, whose main shareholder, AT&T, is looking to get out of the entertainment business. In May, the telecom giant announced plans to merge its WarnerMedia subsidiary with Discovery. A transaction that followed the sale of DirecTv to a private equity firm.

At & t took advantage of a transaction that would have allowed it an easy way out, while Witherspoon was interested in a deal that could have provided liquidity to fuel Hello Sunshine’s steady growth. An agreement was reached quickly over the summer.

“Hello Sunshine fits perfectly with our vision of a new company that can deliver next-generation entertainment, technology and content,” said Staggs and Mayer. “We want to empower creators to inspire, entertain and excite audiences around the world through innovation, capital and means”.

Reese Witherspoon will serve on the board of directors of the new media company, as well as the CEO of Hello Sunshine, Sarah Harden. The two will continue to oversee the company’s day-to-day operations.