How regenerative medicine improves the lives of people with joint pain

According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), 73% of people over 50 years of age show radiological signs of osteoarthritis or suffer from some type of Joint pain. In people over 65 years of age, the symptoms are present in 70% of women and 60% of men, with the knee being the joint most affected by this ailment.

The most common pathology in the knee is chondromalacia or chondropathy patella, which manifests itself with pain in the anterior face of the knee and refers to the disease or injury of the articular cartilage of the patella.

Chondromalacia is classified into four degrees depending on its severity and extent. If it is a moderate chondromalacia, it can slightly bother when starting the movement of said joint.

Depending on the affected area, but in more advanced degrees, it becomes a disabling diseasewhich forces the person even to have long periods of rest, preventing normal daily activity.

The mere fact of getting up from the seat and starting to walk can become an ordeal, going down stairs increases the pain and after moderate exercise or a light walk there is a knee swelling (due to an intraarticular effusion that gives rise to the sensation of having something inside that bothers).





It is a common ailment among young people who practice certain impact sports on the knees such as soccer, basketball, running, etc. Nevertheless, the The largest number of affected are those over 65 years of age.due to wear caused by age, and in many cases by being overweight.

Can joint pain in the knee be reduced?

the important ones advances in the field of regenerative medicine They make available treatments that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from joint pain.

In Cres Clinics are experts and pioneers in this type of treatment and have years of experience and highly qualified professionals in the implementation of these new therapies.

From the Cres Clinic in Valencia, the doctor Carlos Jarabospecialist doctor, explains to us one of the success stories that you have dealt with lately. 59-year-old womanwho entered the consultation with pain in the left knee, greater in flexion located at the patellar level on its external face.

Both the examination and the MRI confirmed the diagnosis of grade IV patellar chondropathy.

Then began the regenerative medicine treatment with the patient’s own biological material. “The therapy began in October 2020 and in September 2021 he was discharged, after completing the treatment and almost total performance of the functionality of the treated knee,” details the specialist.

The importance of an early diagnosis

A early detection is vital for the success of treatment with regenerative medicine, since it is much easier to treat in early grades of the illness.

In this case, the patient has begun to treat her right knee, which is still in grade II, and has moved on to nutrition unit where you are controlling your weight thanks to Geneticres nutritional genetic test, with the aim of being able to personalize a diet based on your genetics, adapting it to your lifestyle to obtain the best results.





In addition to age, overweight is one of the triggering factors in joint ailments, mainly in hip and kneejoints that support the load of the body, so maintaining a proper weight helps the joints.

Regenerative medicine, effective treatment for the symptoms of osteoarthritis

While the treatment lasted, the patient underwent objective test (Womac test) to check the evolution of osteoarthritis in terms of physical disability and symptomatology. At the beginning of the process, the test was 26% and at the end, almost 84% (100% means absence of symptoms).

The images of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) requested at the beginning of the treatment, in September 2020 and the control ones, in 2022 to verify the result and condition of the kneein both cases performed in an external center, speak for themselves: in September 2020 grade IV patellar chondropathy is reported and in May 2022 grade II patellar chondropathy of his left knee.





Dr. Jarabo affirms, “both functionally and symptomatologically and objectively, the treatment has been effectiverecovering movement in the joint and making the joint pain disappear”.

For this patient it has been a great change and has improved his quality of life. She has gone from not being able to travel to be with her grandson to having an active life, she has just enjoyed the wedding of a son, she has gone on vacation with her grandson, she goes out for a walk with her husband, etc.

“These testimonials are the greatest reward a doctor can expect,” says the doctor.

A simple and effective treatment for knee osteoarthritis without surgery

Can other joints be treated with regenerative medicine?

Not just the knee all joints with osteoarthritis can be treated with regenerative medicine the hip or the shoulder.

“In the vast majority of cases we treat, we manage to reverse the inflammation, minimize pain and improve the functionality of the joint,” says the Cres València specialist.

“A good diagnosis is key to achieving the best results, so it is very important that these treatments are carried out by medical professionals regenerative medicine experts”, he concludes.

In Valencia, the Cres Clinic is located at Calle Cirilo Amoròs, 34. You can make an appointment for a first consultation on 963 51 61 99 or through its Web.