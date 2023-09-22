How ‘Requiem for a Dream’ destroys the tradition of addiction

Drug addiction has always been a fascinating narrative for films and literature. from the darkness of william burroughs Junkie Because of the sheer terror of Irvine Welsh trainspottingAddiction has often been the focus of some of the most intoxicating artistic creations.

And few are as impressive or painful Requiem for a DreamA 1978 novel written by Hubert Selby Jr., which tells of four New Yorkers whose lives are greatly affected by their respective addictions. The novel was later adapted into a feature film by Darren Aronofsky, starring Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, Ellen Burstyn, and Marlon Wayans.

Leto plays a young heroin addict named Harry Goldfarb, while Wayans and Connelly play his friend Tyrone and girlfriend Marion, respectively, who are both addicted to the drug. Meanwhile, Harry’s mother, Sarah (played by Burstyn), has a very different addiction of her own, first to television, then to dreams, and then finally to amphetamine diet pills.

Therefore, there is undoubtedly an element of drug dependence in the novel and film, and the characters go to great lengths to satisfy their underlying physical desires, leading to truly terrible consequences. Harry practically loses his arm, Marion becomes a prostitute, Tyrone faces racist abuse in prison, and Sarah has to undergo electroconvulsive therapy.

But the story has an even darker subversion of the nature of addiction, and shows that dependence is not always on the drug, but can simply be to an idea or concept. For Harry, Marion and Tyrone, their addiction is freedom and the desire to live the good life. While their dependence on heroin increases and eventually ruins their lives, they also dream of starting their own business and getting rid of their monotonous life.

Mainly that’s why they decided to buy heroin in large quantities, sell it, make some cash and live the life they always wanted. But, of course, the temptation of not getting more than one’s supply is too much to bear, and they sign their fate by reverting to their material needs. But his addiction came only because of his initial addiction to a dream.

Sara’s case is even more interesting. As a lonely widower, she finds solace in television, and when she receives a fake call telling her she will be competing on her favorite game show, Sarah begins a crash diet to fit into that dress. Gives what she wore years ago. But this thought becomes his addiction. Like her son, Sarah begins using amphetamines to speed up her weight loss process, but it’s all motivated by her dream of slimming down and acting on television.

Of course, the actual invitation to the game show never comes, but Sarah’s addiction has already taken root and continues to grow until she finds herself in a state of amphetamine-induced psychosis. SW Requiem for a Dream Transforms the nature of addiction and the tradition of turning away from drugs entirely into something much deeper and more conceptual.

during an interview with loungeAronofsky suggested that the story is not really “about heroin or drugs” and said that Sarah’s story forces us to question, “What is a drug?”

He said: “What Selby is saying is that anything can be a drug – it doesn’t have to be smack. “It could be TV, it could be coffee, it could be chocolate, it could be food, it could be hope, it could be love, it could be sex.”

In fact, Aronofsky began to view his film as a “monster movie” with “invisible creatures”.

Elaborating further, he explained: “It stays in (our) mind,” the director said. “Addiction. That’s the human struggle. We all have our addictions, whether it’s procrastination or workaholic behavior or TV — we’re constantly dealing with that struggle.”

Ultimately, both Selby and Aronofsky show that addiction is what we do to escape the most painful parts of our reality. Requiem for a Dream As both a novel and a film it is a phenomenal narrative masterpiece, and by peeling back the initial layers of what we think about addiction, we discover that we are all addicted to something, not necessarily to something. Not only of materials, but also of ideas. , dreams, other people and life itself.