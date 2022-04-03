How restaurants charge more but make you feel like it’s a bargain

Is it possible to control current inflation in the US? 1:34

New York (CNN Business) Restaurants are raising menu prices as wages rise and inflation affects ingredients and packaging. But they still want customers to feel like they’re getting a good deal.

That’s a tricky proposition, especially for fast-food restaurants, places where low prices are part of the appeal.

Take, for example, Applebee’s and IHOP, owned by Dine Brands.

“Both of our brands are value brands, and that’s particularly important right now,” Dine Brands CEO John Peyton said during an analyst call in March.

That means dealers walk “a tightrope… maintaining value for our customers and protecting their margins.” IHOP and Applebee’s franchise operators raised prices 3-4% last year. Typically, those prices go up 1-3% a year.

So how do you raise prices and still convince customers that your food is cheap?

Restaurants expect customers to consider more than just outright price when deciding where to eat. They might, for example, consider the atmosphere of the restaurant or the amount of food they get for their money. And they might swallow higher prices at one of their favorite restaurants because those prices are still lower than the competition.

As the situation evolves, customers may want to shop around to make sure they’re not paying too much.

price vs. value

Brands hope that as prices rise, consumers will do their own math and find that, all things considered, prices are still pretty good.

At Applebee’s, the “value equation … is much more than price,” Applebee’s President John Cywinski told CNN Business in a recent interview. “It’s the food, it’s the experience, the packaging [si obtienes algo para llevar]he said. “You can get, for a pretty good price, the Applebee’s experience.”

Some places, like Domino’s, are taking a more surgical approach, raising prices on some items while keeping others low.

On March 14, Domino’s increased the price of its classic mix-and-match offering by $1, from $5.99 to $6.99, but only on delivery orders. To go, the deal is still priced at $5.99.

“We believe $6.99 remains a great relative value for our delivery customers, offering variety, great taste and a competitive price,” outgoing CEO Ritch Allison said during an analyst call in March.

Maintaining the $5.99 takeout price serves a dual purpose: to provide customers with the lower-cost option they’re used to, and to encourage them to pick up food, rather than have it delivered. Takeout is a more profitable option for restaurants.

Domino’s will pay you $3 if you pick up your pizza 1:05

Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and other restaurants, also hopes customers will find their prices relatively affordable, even as they get older, because price increases are relatively modest.

“We will continue to look for opportunities to price below inflation,” Chief Financial Officer Rajesh Vennam said during a recent analyst call. Darden leaders noted that Olive Garden remains less expensive than other full-service restaurants.

Inviting customers to compare prices with the competition is a good strategy for large companies that can keep prices low.

But it can also prompt customers to change things. And they should: It’s a good time to look around and make sure your go-to bargain spot is still really a bargain.

Everything is relative

Chipotle raised its prices about 10% last year. But, CEO Brian Niccol argued during an analyst call in February, Chipotle food is a good deal even at higher prices. “The chicken burrito, in most parts of the country, is still under $8,” he said. “That’s a phenomenal value.”

Consumers may well believe that argument.

If a product “was 99 cents when everything else was $2, and now it’s $1.99 when everything else is $4, the same relative price holds true,” said Mark Bergen, president of marketing for James D. Watkins at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

Before the pandemic, consumers may have had places to go to get the best deal. But many things have changed since then, and not all in the same way.

“Different companies have different pressures and cost structures,” Bergen said. “It may turn out that Chipotle was the big deal before. But [ahora] there is another company that is much better because of their supply chain or the way they do business.”

Bergen noted that while prices are rising, not all items are affected in the same way.

“Inflation is not a monolith,” he said. A look at the consumer price index, a key measure of inflation, offers a good example of how prices fluctuate even within a category.

Overall, food at home rose 8% during the 12-month period ending in February, without seasonal adjustments. But some categories saw smaller bumps and some bigger ones.

The price of cheese, for example, rose 2%. Bacon, on the other hand, was up almost 19%. So while all companies face higher prices, they don’t necessarily all face the same pressures.

Consumers can forgive price increases during inflation. But we’re also paying attention to that sticker price, Bergen said.

“We as consumers tend to experience outright prices,” he said. “I think there will be some pushback.”