How Rihanna made the baby bump political

Social networks are often accused of amplifying epiphenomena. But it happens that certain images mark a before and an after.

This is the case of the bare belly adorned with simple jewelry from Rihanna, on January 31st. A pregnant Rihanna, accompanied by the father of her future child, A$AP Rocky, in a pink puffer jacket fully open on her bare pregnant bust, her “baby bump” forward like a trophy of power.

Freed, the belly speaks, and the singer explains this need to free herself from the codes and norms of pregnancy. Klein blue terrycloth crop top and long tube skirt, openwork top in sequin fringes, fully transparent black tulle dress, the artist persists and signs.

We remember Demi Moore posing naked as a pioneer of this liberated body in 1991, on the cover of the vogue.

The months following the photo of Riri bare belly, other personalities followed suit: Lou Doillon, a navy blazer decorated with a brooch, took a bare belly photo before the Gucci show on May 17, as for the American brand Vintage, she resumed on her Instagram account on June 3 an image of the model Rocky Barnes, bare belly and flashy green sweater.

Is it just a new heatwave look? Not only, at the same time as the word, the woman’s body is freed, and this regardless of its shape or age. By leaving open all the dialogues between body and sexuality, the bare belly becomes a tool of power, it becomes political. So why deprive yourself ?