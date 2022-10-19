How Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse met

Since he began his career as an interpreter, Robert Pattinson he is characterized by being a rather shy and reserved person about his private life. In this way, few details about her love relationships have been known.

Until now, his most famous romance was lived with Kristen Stewart. Former teammates Twilight they were the couple of the moment, until she was unfaithful to him and the passion quickly ended. Since then, the protagonist of batman He had other relationships. Currently, his great love is Suki Waterhouse.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse very much in love.

The details about the romance of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

Because both prefer to keep their relationship away from the cameras and the media, few details are known about their love story. It is known that the romance has existed for more than three years, since they began to be photographed in the middle of 2018. Specifically on July 30.

On that date, Robert Pattinson Y Suki Waterhouse They were captured by portal cameras. The couple was kissing in the streets of London, after having seen Mama Mia! Here We Go Again at the Electric Cinema located in Notting Hill. Since then, it was known that the popular actor was interested in this beautiful woman.

This is how beautiful Suki Waterhouse, the actor’s girlfriend, looks

According to a witness, the lovebirds were very affectionate that night: “On the way, they were very close. They hugged and kissed many times. Robert he was very affectionate with her and put his arm around her the whole time. Suki He reciprocated by taking his hand and kissing him.”

Related news

Although neither confirmed the relationship at the time, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the romance had started several months ago. Apparently, they knew each other through mutual friends and had shared meetings in different places. The crush arose thanks to their interests, since they both share a great love for music and “they are really great, nice, fun and pretty normal people“.

A few months after being captured by the paparazzi, Robert Pattinson decided to talk about his girlfriend for the first time in an interview. While he chatted with The Sunday Times, the actor talked about his love life and the relationships he had had long ago. There he revealed that he does not enjoy harassment: it is quite uncomfortable for him to walk down the street with his partner and that, suddenly, many people come to take pictures.

For this reason, you prefer your relationship to be closed doors and not reveal many details about what the couple is like. However, it is known that both passed the mandatory quarantine for Covid-19 together. By sharing many hours together, coexistence was strengthened and the bond is becoming stronger. They are so in love!

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.