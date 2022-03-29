How Rockefeller founded modern medicine and eliminated natural cures

By: Chris Kanthan, World Affairs

In many parts of the planet it is frowned upon to speak or believe in the healing properties of plants or any other holistic practice. Just like anything else, there is politics and money behind today’s modern medical system. It all started with Rockefeller, who was an oil tycoon, a robber baron, America’s first billionaire, and a born monopolist.

At the beginning of the 20th century, John D Rockefeller (1839 – 1937) controlled 90% of all oil refineries in the US through his oil company, Standard Oil, which later spun off to become Chevron, Exxon, Mobil, etc.

The Evolution of Standard Oil

At the same time, around 1900, scientists discovered “petrochemicals” and the ability to create all kinds of chemicals from oil. For example, the first plastic, called bakelitewas made from petroleum in 1907. Scientists were also discovering various vitamins and surmised that many pharmaceutical drugs could be made from petroleum.

This was a wonderful opportunity to Rockefeller. He saw the ability to monopolize the oil, chemical, and medical industries at the same time.

The great thing about petrochemicals was that everything could be patented and sold for huge profits.

But there was a problem with the plan Rockefeller for the medical industry: At the time, natural herbal medicines were very popular in the United States. Nearly half of the doctors and medical schools in the US practiced holistic medicine, using knowledge from Europe and Native Americans.

Rockefeller, the monopolist, had to find a way to get rid of its biggest competition. So he used the classic “problem-reaction-solution” strategy. That is, create a problem and scare people, and then offer a (pre-planned) solution. Similar to the fear of terrorism, followed by the “Patriot Act”.

went to his friend Andrew Carnegieanother plutocrat who made his money monopolizing the steel industry, who devised a plan. From the prestigious Carnegie Foundation, they sent a man named Abraham Flexner to travel around the country and report on the status of medical schools and hospitals across the country.

This led to Flexner Reportwhich gave rise to modern medicine as we know it.

The report spoke of the need to modernize and centralize our medical institutions. According to him, more than half of all medical schools were closed early.

Homeopathy and natural medicines were mocked and demonized; and doctors were even jailed.

To help with the transition and change the mindset of other doctors and scientists, Rockefeller he donated more than $100 million to universities and hospitals, and founded a philanthropic front group called the General Education Board (GEB). This is the classic carrot and stick approach.

In a very short time, all medical schools were rationalized and homogenized. All the students were learning the same thing, and medicine was about using patent medicines.

Scientists received large grants to study how plants cured disease. However, his goal was to first identify which chemicals in the plant were effective, and then recreate a similar, but not identical, chemical in the lab that could be patented.

A pill for a sick person became the mantra of modern medicine

Now, 100 years later, we are producing doctors who know nothing about the benefits of nutrition, herbs, or any holistic practice. An entire society is enslaved by corporations for its well-being.

The United States spends 15% of its GDP on health care, which should really be called “sick care.” It does not focus on the cure, but only on the symptoms, thus creating repeat customers. There is no cure for cancer, diabetes, autism, asthma, or even the flu.

Why would there be real cures?

This is a system founded by oligarchs and plutocrats, not doctors.

As for cancer, American Cancer Society was founded by himself Rockefeller in 1913.

It’s sad to know how brainwashed breast cancer awareness is about chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

Here is a quote from John D. Rockefeller that sums up his vision for America: “I don’t want a nation of thinkers. I want a nation of workers.”

