How romantic! José Eduardo Derbez serenades his girlfriend, 10 years younger, on her birthday

José Eduardo Derbez celebrated his girlfriend’s 20th birthday, paola dalaywith mariachi who were in charge of singing ‘Las Mañanitas’ to the young woman.

“Happy birthday. 20 springs,” the actor wrote on his Instagram account and shared a photo of Paola. But that was only the beginning of her celebrations, as he also surprised her with a mini cake, a special dinner and a serenade.

