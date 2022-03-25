How romantic! José Eduardo Derbez serenades his girlfriend, 10 years younger, on her birthday

José Eduardo Derbez celebrated his girlfriend’s 20th birthday, paola dalaywith mariachi who were in charge of singing ‘Las Mañanitas’ to the young woman.

“Happy birthday. 20 springs,” the actor wrote on his Instagram account and shared a photo of Paola. But that was only the beginning of her celebrations, as he also surprised her with a mini cake, a special dinner and a serenade.

The celebrations began with a “penguin” cake adorned with a romantic message: “Congratulations, I love you Paola,” the young man wrote. The young woman was very grateful for the detail of the actor.

Later the couple decided to go to sushi dinner with some friends, but when they were leaving, José Eduardo decided to surprise her with a mariachi, who sang the traditional ‘Mañanitas’ to her.

Then Victoria Ruffo’s son began to dance and his girlfriend did not hesitate to show off the great steps of the actor.

How old is the couple?

José Eduardo Derbez is the middle son of Eugenio Derbez, the same one he had during the relationship he had with Victoria Ruffo.

José Eduardo Derbez is 29 years old, so he is nine years older than his girlfriend Paola Dalay. Their relationship began a little over two years ago and since then the signs of love on the part of the two have been constant.