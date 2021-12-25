How Rudolph, Santa’s most famous reindeer, was born

According to a tradition that has spread thanks to a poem from 1822 entitled A Visit from St. Nicholas, Santa Claus – a figure that derives precisely from St. Nicholas, who later became Santa Claus – would have eight reindeer who help him bring gifts to boys and girls. Their names are Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen. But perhaps the most famous reindeer of all is missing from this list, Rudolph, the one with the red nose. The reason is that its presence is linked to a tradition, let’s say, much more recent: Rudolph was invented in 1939 by Robert Lewis May, a writer who worked for the marketing of a chain of department stores.

Rudolph’s story had actually occurred to May before. He had invented an early version of it that he told his daughter Barbara, due to the fact that she had become very fond of a deer at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, the city where May and her family lived at the time. For the Christmas holidays of 1939, the Montgomery Ward chain asked May to write a new story for a promotional brochure that would be distributed to the stores, and May decided to reinvent the story dear to her daughter.

As the magazine told Time, at that time May was going through a rather complicated phase in her life, which probably influenced the character of Rudolph, whose story begins on a sad note. Because of his big red and bright nose, in fact, Rudolph is teased by the other reindeer and marginalized. But then, on a foggy Christmas evening with poor visibility, Rudolph’s nose is useful in lighting the way and Santa then puts it at the head of the sleigh. Thanks to Rudolph he manages to deliver all the Christmas presents on time, and the other reindeer change their attitude towards Rudolph.

In creating the story, May was influenced by her past experiences and the famous fairy tale The ugly duckling, which tells a story of redemption similar to Rudolph’s. Later, May said that as a kid he was smaller than other children and very shy, and that he knew “what it means to be a loser.” For these reasons, the duckling story had stuck to him, and later inspired the birth of Rudolph.

May said that even as an adult, however, life didn’t go well for him. The success he hoped for as a writer seemed a long way off and he was penniless. When he received the request from Montgomery Ward in 1939, he thought, “Here I am at 35, in debt, still grinding catalog stories instead of writing the next great American novel.” On top of all this, his wife, Evelyn Ruth Heymann, was ill with cancer and was dying. The family struggled to make ends meet due to the cost of therapy. In an article published in 1975, quoted by TimeMay recalls a day in January when he was “relieved” that the Christmas decorations on the street had been removed. “My wife was in pain and I didn’t feel like celebrating.”

Despite all this, May still had to work. He started with the name of the reindeer, which he thought should start with the “r” so as to have the alliteration with “reindeer” (reindeer in English). The first names that came to mind were Rodney, Roland, Roderick, Reggy and Rollo. The latter in particular seemed to him to sound too cheerful to be the name of a reindeer with a story like the one he had in mind. In the end he chose Rudolph because the sound of this name “rolled down the tongue in a pleasant way”.

As for the idea of ​​the nose, May said it came to him while he was in his office looking out the window. It was one of those freezing days in Chicago, a city that has a reputation for having prohibitive winters. There was thick fog over Lake Michigan, and May thought of the difficulties Santa would encounter in driving a sleigh in similar conditions. It was then that the idea came to him, which, however, was in danger of being discarded when in a meeting someone objected that the red nose could refer to alcoholism and drunkenness.

While May worked on Rudolph’s project, his wife’s condition worsened. Spring passed, her parents came to Chicago to be close to them, but there was nothing they could do and she died in July. May was given a chance to rest, the boss told him he could entrust the project to someone else, but May refused: “I needed Rudolph more than ever. I threw myself into writing with gratitude, so as not to think ». By the time the draft was finished, it was August. Before handing it over, May read it to her daughter and in-laws: “From their eyes I knew it was the right story, that it had the effect I was hoping for.”

Eventually Montgomery Ward accepted the draft and printed the story in a softcover booklet. 2.4 million copies were made. Later the Maxton Publishing house asked to be able to publish it in turn, in a hardcover edition, which was a good success. But the true worldwide fame of Rudolph’s story came only later, when Johnny Marks made a song about it in 1949. Marks was May’s brother-in-law – he was married to one of his sisters – and he wrote lyrics and music. The voice put it Gene Autry.

That year the song remained at the top of the charts in the United States during the week of Christmas and over the years it has sold in the tens of millions of copies, becoming a classic of Christmas songs. In 2018 it returned to the Hot 100 ranking of Billboard, the most cited and important of US music, hitting number 27 in the week before Christmas.

Robert May died in 1976. He was 71 years old. Montgomery Ward in 1947 had given him the rights to the Rudolph story, thanks to which he earned over a hundred products related to Rudolph. From the 1950s to the present, children’s books, comics, television programs and even an animated film have been made in 1998.

