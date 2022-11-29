how rural America’s icon became a global phenomenon

Taylor Swift continues to break all records, to the point of blowing up ticket sales sites for her next tour. See you soon 33 years old, the singer from the country has become a planetary star, in the same way as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. And even if she keeps the image of the “good friend”, she has established herself as one of the most powerful artists in the world.

On her influence, we can even compare her to Madonna of the great era. The numbers are impressive. with his last album Midnights, Taylor Swift placed 10 songs in the top 10 of the Billboard, the reference ranking across the Atlantic, which takes into account both streaming listening, radio appearances and physical sales. In 64 years of existence, this had never happened.

To give an idea of ​​the phenomenon Taylor Swift: at the American Music Awards, the great annual show of American song: the artist received 34 awards, ahead of Michael Jackson (28 awards). She was elected artist of the decade 2010. In previous decades you had for example Elvis Presley, the Beatles or Michael Jackson.

>> A letter from America, a series of exceptional episodes to be found every Tuesday. A sound postcard to help us better understand this America of today, both so familiar and sometimes totally disconcerting. An RTL Originals podcast.

The editorial staff recommends

News by RTL editorial staff in your mailbox. Thanks to your RTL account, subscribe to the RTL info newsletter to follow all the news on a daily basis