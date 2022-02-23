How Russia has prepared to face Western sanctions and what real impact they can have on its economy

Zach 4 hours ago Health Leave a comment 77 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

rubles

image source, Reuters

Russia has been preparing for this moment for years.

In 2014, when Vladimir Putin’s troops entered Crimea, annexing part of Ukraine, a first round of international sanctions fell on the Kremlin. And that taught Moscow an important lesson.

Since then, Putin has developed better defense mechanisms, weaning himself from the dollar and trying to protect the Russian economy.

However, a new package of restrictive measures was announced on Tuesday by Western powers in reaction to Putin’s decision to recognize two pro-Russian territories in Ukraine as “independent republics”, which is seen as a first step towards further intervention. wide.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

AirCanada adds nonstop flight between Montreal and San Diego

Traveling to Canada’s largest cities is now more comfortable. Air Canada announced its first nonstop …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved