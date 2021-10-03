How Ryan Reynolds Boosted His Career | Cinema

“This is the cinema of the future: a music industry, while there is death outside“.Ryan Reynolds’ acting philosophy could very well be taken from the famous monologue by the writer of Boris played by Valerio Aprea. Yes, the locura. “Shrewd and cheerful as a fucking lambada“.

We love to say of the great directors and screenwriters that when they reached their career peak they became adjectives: Fellini, Lynchian, Sorkinian… Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, has become a category of marketing. Brilliant, of course, sometimes more subtle than you think (Deadpool 2 is nothing more than a grande mea culpa dust off conscience compared to past failures). But the second half of the actor’s career is more and more intertwined with the sale of himself, intellectual property, and commercial products, than with the action of making pure cinema. However, a very interesting hybrid for audiovisual analysis.

The chronology of events helps us to reconstruct the path. In particular, the moment when Deadpool transformed into Ryan Reynolds and turned his public image upside down, saving him from the anonymity of celebrities who failed to make it through the first decade of the new millennium.

Born in 1976, Reynolds began working bouncing between cinema and TV. The first role that gives him good visibility is that in demented comedy Pig College. Not the best of beginnings. Shortly after, in 2004, the participation in Blade: Trinity. A film that will mark from a qualitative point of view all his subsequent experiences with the cine-comic genre. At least until Deadpool’s meeting, the real one, not the anonymous villain of X-Men Origins – Wolverine. Blade, however, serves him to get the phisique du rôle, and accumulate that right mass of muscles that launch him as a sex symbol. A status that allows him to overcome the failure of green Lantern.

Thus he maintains himself between commercials, well-paid flops and romantic comedies with Sandra Bullock. Ryan Reynolds’ fame has never gone too badly, but it never got off the ground. There has also been some timid attempt to make it an action star like con Smokin ‘Aces of Carnahan, but nothing capable of truly imposing itself. A first great watershed was instead Buried – Buried. The solo film, directed by Rodrigo Cortés in which he wakes up locked in a coffin, with only a few objects and must find a way to free himself. A very successful thriller, inspired by Tarantino (his episode of CSI: Buried Alive, but also Kill Bill: Volume 2). At that moment, Ryan Reynolds was thought of as a real, structured actor, capable of supporting a film on his shoulders thanks to his talent. It was the last time, more or less.

Unlike many colleagues, in fact, as he got older, he never grew a beard. That is: it has never had ambitions to relaunch in a mature sense for an adult audience. Matthew McConaughey was the master in this transformation, for example. Reynolds instead founded a communications company: Maximum effort. Launched with colleague George Dewey after collaborating on the launch of Deadpool, the company is the platform where his talent has emerged most in recent years.

In the commercials and communication campaigns from here on, the actor does not disappear into the character. Indeed, he becomes the character himself! His media personality, built at the table, becomes a typical character: the eternal adult boy, funny but a little naive. A troublemaker who always knows how to get out. And above all, he is always “almost aware” of being in an audiovisual product, be it a commercial or a film.

Ryan Reynolds’ meta personality draws heavily on the Marvel superhero’s fourth-wall-smashing approach. As Chris Hemsworth gradually adjusted to that muscular, protein image of Thor, Deadpool’s humor influenced Maximum Effort.

More aware of his limits he tries again the way of the action with 6 Underground And Life, where he succumbs to the temptation to be given the cunning and cool death. It also makes a leap in Hobbs & Shaw, but tends to be joined by other stars, to share the weight of the film (less than the promotion).

In Free Guy things change a bit. He is the true absolute star and above all the film seems to be written starting from his presence in the cast. There is the metacinema (and meta-game), but there is also a self-deprecating exaltation of his ego: the muscular and unfinished version of Dude. There is a great deal of Deadpool in Free Guy, and there’s so much for one, silly, reason: they share the same actor.

Who knows what he will do now that the character has entered the giant Marvel multiverse. We had a hint of it throughout the third act of Free Guy. Funny in some ways, but a section of film that can’t get the feeling of being watching a giant out of the way product placement. This is the new Reynolds, like it or not, he’s the only one who can do what he does without looking like the biggest banner ad ever.