how sad the bob. Guignard-Fabbri outdo each other, good Bertagna – OA Sport

ITALIAN OLYMPICS REPORT CARDS MONDAY 14 FEBRUARY

Charlene Guignard-Marco Fabbri (figure skating), 8: they compete in the race of life, cross their limits and grab an unexpected fifth position on the eve. Better than them, in the past, only Barbara Fusar Poli and Maurizio Margaglio had done, bronze in Salt Lake City 2002. Although they are no longer of the very first hair (born in 1988 Marco, 1989 the Italian-French), they have the enthusiasm of two kids and it’s amazing how they keep improving year after year. They will certainly still be on the ice in 2023.

Giada Andreutti (monobob), 6: concludes among the top15 and it was not obvious. Over the course of the season he has shown some progress. Recall that it comes from the discus throw, he will need time to fully assimilate the new discipline. Valentina Margaglio, for example, has become competitive in the skeleton after four abundant years. Andreutti is only in his second full season in the bobsleigh.

Silvia Bertagna (freestyle), 7: in the big air, the race he was aiming for the most, he did not perform well. Today, however, he grabs an important final in slopestyle with the eighth score. A great satisfaction at 35 for the woman who can define herself as a true pioneer of this discipline in Italy.

Elisa Maria Nakab (freestyle), 5: closes in the rear, but for her it was already a dream to be at the Olympics. She didn’t qualify, she was later fished out.

Emiliano Lauzi (snowboard), 5.5: he does not express himself at his best and remains out of the final in the big air. However, his Olympics are more than positive after the fifth place obtained in slopestyle.

Italy curling, 5: only mathematics still keeps the Azzurri in the running, but concretely the semifinal dream has now evaporated. Even today too many mistakes: a team like Canada does not forgive. Now you have to keep your concentration high in the last three games, looking for a good placement in the final standings.

Patrick Baumgartner-Robert Mircea (bob), 1: how sad… Italy won 12 medals in this sport at the Winter Olympics, four of which gold. The last, however, dates back to 1998… Since then, excluding the brief interlude with Simone Bertazzo, absolute emptiness. In 2012 Patrick Baumgartner won the Youth Olympics. He seemed like a good prospect, but in reality he never really got out of the cone of mediocrity. The push phase has remained an atavistic Achilles’ heel that has not been able to be remedied, the driving is not such as to make a difference, not to mention materials not up to the competition. Result? Even out of the first twenty positions after the first two heats, with the real risk of not even competing in the fourth (because only the top 20 will enter). A humiliation that clashes with a winning tradition by now forgotten.

Photo: Lapresse