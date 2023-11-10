How SAG-AFTRA battled AI zombies

SAG-AFTRA had settled dozens of issues, from pension and health contributions, to page limits for self-taped auditions, to payment for background actors.

But the matter of the corpse was still small.

The union was concerned that studios could use artificial intelligence to revive dead actors, or create a digital Frankenstein from real actors’ body parts.

These were among the final agreement points before the union ended its 118-day strike on Wednesday.

In the end, SAG-AFTRA didn’t get all the AI ​​restrictions it was looking for. But it got most of it in place, including the requirement that if the Frankenstein actor had recognizable features of the real-life actors, the studio had to get permission from those actors.

“If you’re using Brad Pitt’s smile and Jennifer Aniston’s eyes, both of them have a right to consent,” said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s chief negotiator.

AI became the major topic in the strike in the last 10 days. For actors, this jeopardizes their control over their own performances and potentially their livelihood. Many fear that if this were to happen, studios would not hesitate to replace them with their digital versions.

SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee member Caitlin Dulany said the AI ​​provisions are the “crowning achievement” of the new contract.

“That’s what we needed to get right,” he said. “And we certainly feel like we did. “I truly believe our members will feel safe and protected with what we have found.”

AI was also important to the Writers Guild of America talks. But for the actors it was even more demanding – and more complicated.

Both unions feared that their work might be turned against them. Their scripts or demonstrations can be fed into an AI training database, and used to create “new” tasks. For actors, the result may be an artificial performer that bears no resemblance to a living person, but is still composed of real performance pieces.

Neither union found a blanket ban against the type of training they were seeking. The WGA agreed to disagree, and gained the right to fight the issue in the courts or in future contract negotiations.

But in the case of SAG-AFTRA, the union won protection against the use of recognizable physical characteristics in synthetic performances.

The union also won requiring consent for the use of images of deceased actors.

Under California law, the estates of deceased actors can control the use of the actors’ names and likenesses for up to 70 years after death. But although this includes commercial endorsements, it does not include “expressive works” such as movies or TV shows.

So when a studio makes a biopic in which an actor plays a famous person, it does not need to get permission from the famous person’s estate. But with the advent of AI, a studio could – theoretically – create a new Western starring a digital version of John Wayne, even without the approval of their property.

SAG-AFTRA negotiators fought against it. And according to Crabtree-Ireland, they won.

“He’s gone,” he said. “They have to go to the estate.”

SAG-AFTRA also sought to limit AI consent to one project. So Harrison Ford might agree to use AI in a special “Indiana Jones” movie. But his contract would not allow the studio to imitate him indefinitely in future “Indiana Jones” films.

Crabtree-Ireland said that under the final agreement, AI consent could cover more than one project, but those projects must be described in the contract.

Union and the studio spent a lot of time working on the details of replicating the background actors. On the studio side, some warned that SAG-AFTRA’s demands would outlaw some post-production VFX work that is already standard procedure.

Full details of the agreement are expected to be released on Friday.