How Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt ended up in 2 movies in a row together

Hollywood celebrities will often cross paths throughout his tenure. Stars Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt have both enjoyed enduring careers in the bright lights of stardom, so it’s a bit surprising that the two stars, who saw major spikes in their fame in the 1990s, took so long to break into the mainstream. same movie. Even more interesting is that they appeared in two consecutive movies. And there is a fascinating story behind this event.

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock appeared in ‘Bullet Train’

In many ways, Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt have comparable career paths. Both stars landed their first roles in 1987, their first in executioners and the latter in Piece. And for both actors, it wasn’t until the mid-1990s that they really saw their fame grow.

Pitt saw a string of successes with Interview with the Vampire (1994), legends of the fall (1994), Se7en (nineteen ninety five), twelve Monkeys (1995), and Sleepers (nineteen ninety six). Bullock, meanwhile, saw a surge in popularity after her appearances on Speed (1994), The net (nineteen ninety five), Time to kill (1996), and hope floats (1998). By the end of the decade, both stars were bona fide superstars with blockbusters to their names.

Yet somehow it took decades for these two stars to appear together. That fateful interaction finally happened with the recent release of Bullet train. The action thriller features five killers who board the same high-speed train only to discover that forces beyond their awareness have intertwined their stories. In addition to Bullock and Pitt, the star-studded cast includes Joey King and Zazie Beetz.

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock acted together in 2 movies

Weather Bullet train featured both A-listers prominently, you may have missed that Pitt and Bullock appeared in another movie together. Pitt had a surprise cameo in The lost Cityan action-adventure comedy that was also released in 2022. Bullock and Channing Tatum star in the film as Bullock (a reclusive romantic novelist) becomes embroiled in a kidnapping plot that leads her and her attractive cover model to the deep end. from the jungle

Pitt appears for a cameo as a CIA agent. How did he get involved? It was a “favor.” “Honestly, I don’t know Brad that well. We just keep doing each other favors,” he told ET. “And we don’t really know each other.” Bullock continued: “I think we were probably friends from past lives or something. For some reason, ask for help, I introduce myself. I ask for help, he appears. Maybe [a] mutual respect club, I don’t know.”

What lies ahead for Pitt and Bullock?

Now, decades into their respective careers, Pitt and Bullock have transitioned to spending less time in front of the camera. While acting isn’t a priority for Bullock these days, he continues to produce for him.

Meanwhile, Pitt reunites with Margot Robbie, with whom he previously appeared on Once upon a time… in Hollywood – by Babylon. The film looks at the transition from silent movies to talkies and features a mix of fiction with real-life history. After that, she will work on an untitled project with George Clooney.

