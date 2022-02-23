How Sarah Jessica Parker Really Felt About ‘The Carrie Diaries’

He probably reacted to the news of The Carrie Diaries either with giddy excitement or sheer rage. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) was an iconic character on HBO sex and the city, a show that followed her and her three friends Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), dealing with love and life in New York City. But creating a prequel can be a tricky business.

Parker, for his part, reacted to The Carrie Diaries in a way that suggested she was less than enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a Carrie Bradshaw prequel.

Sarah Jessica Parker | Francois G. Durand/WireImage

‘The Carrie Diaries’ added more to Carrie Bradshaw’s story

The series premiered on The CW in 2013 and starred AnnaSophia Robb as a teenage Carrie Bradshaw. She focused on her formative years in the fictional Castlebury, Connecticut, where she lived with her younger sister Dorrit (Stefania Owen) and her father Tom (Matt Letscher). Carrie was 16 years old when she landed an internship at a law firm in New York City, which marked the beginning of her love affair with the Big Apple.

“The show is definitely its own thing,” Robb told College Magazine of the series. “You’ll know what I mean when you see it. It’s very different because it’s a firsts coming-of-age story.”

But there were also some hints of the original show, he said, evidenced in “Carrie’s first love, her first writing internship and, of course, her first pair of Manolos.”

“Carrie experiences things very fully and I wanted to capture that,” added Robb.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/OnkltcDRVxE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘The Carrie Diaries’ Has It All Wrong About Carrie Bradshaw’s Upbringing

Sarah Jessica Parker reacted to ‘The Carrie Diaries’

When Net-A-Porter The edition approached Parker about his feelings about The Carrie Diaries, the SJP Collection designer had nothing but good things to say about Robb, calling him “lovely”. But she “wasn’t sure” what to make of the show.

“You know, I think it’s one of those tests of your generosity,” Parker told the website (via Us Weekly). “Her [AnnaSophia Robb] She’s a lovely girl and I want her to feel good about it, but it’s…strange.”

The Carrie Diaries it also received mixed reviews from critics, with Vulture saying it felt “boring” and Slant Magazine giving it one out of four stars. However, it was a satisfying watch for many sex and the city fans eager to learn more about Carrie. But that wasn’t enough for the show to continue, as The CW canceled the series after just two seasons. The show aired its last episode in January 2014.

But the story continues

And so, the Carrie Bradshaw prequel ended. Fortunately for fans, HBO continued their story on the sex and the city Renaissance, And just like that….

Released in December 2021, the 10-episode series focused on Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as women in their 50s. While it also received mixed reviews, it was a huge success for HBO, so much so that a second season seems like a growing possibility. Viewers can find the show now on HBO.

RELATED: ‘The Carrie Diaries’: This Is How Carrie Would Have Met Miranda