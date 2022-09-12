How Scarlett Johansson once embarrassed Brie Larson on TV

ads

Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson may be friends, but they’re not exactly sure how they met. During an “Ellen” appearance in 2019, the actors answered a question about how they became friends in a very different way. Larson told the talk show host that she and Johansson had exchanged some text messages a couple of years ago before meeting in person. Johansson remembered it differently. “Don’t you remember how we met?” Johansson asked in disbelief. Larson claimed that they met at New Year’s dinner, but Johansson corrected her, reminding her that they met on the set of a movie called “Don Jon.” Johansson joked, “Clearly she impressed me, but someone else didn’t care.”

In Larson’s defense, she has a much smaller role in the 2013 film than Johansson. At the time, Johansson was also a much bigger star and Larson felt intimidated. “I felt like I was basically a glorified extra and you were Scarlett Johansson,” he said. Johansson maintained that she remembered Larson well from the film. “I noticed you, Brie. I noticed you. You were not a glorified extra,” she said.

It would be a few years before Larson and Johansson appeared on screen together again, this time in “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame,” two of the highest-grossing Marvel movies to date, according to Time. However, when that time came, they found themselves arguing with the studio and fans about their roles.