How Serena Williams became an icon in the USA, worthy of Michelle Obama and Beyoncé – Edition du soir Ouest-France

At the US Open tennis in New York, Serena Williams probably played, against Croatian Ajla Tomljanović, the last match of her immense career. Well beyond tennis, the American fights for parity and respect for diversity. She is an inspiration to many black women in her country.

Twenty-three Grand Slam titles, an Olympic coronation, 319 weeks at the top of world tennis… These maddening figures testify to the immense career of Serena Williams. The American tennis legend probably played his last match in official competition against Croatian Ajla Tomljanović at the US Open. The end of an era for a player who has significantly marked the history of her sport. And contributed to changing mentalities in his country.

One only has to read the words of Coco Gauff, African-American player and rising tennis star, to measure the impact of Serena Williams, a true source of inspiration for many black women in the United States. United : “Serena, THANK YOU. It is thanks to you that I believe in this dream”, wrote on social networks the 12e world.

Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 3, 2022

Like Arthur Ashe or Tiger Woods in golf, Serena Williams – who grew up in the 1980s in Compton, then a haven for LA gangs – proved to millions that it was possible to make it in the USA regardless of their ethnic origin. “How fortunate we were to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow into one of the greatest sportswomen of all time, wanted to greet Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States. I’m proud of you, my friend, and I look forward to seeing the lives you continue to transform with your talents. »

Fight against racism and sexism

More than a model, Serena Williams is involved in the “Black Lives Matter” and “MeToo” movements. It fights for parity and equal pay between men and women.

In 2016, Serena Williams, who suffered racist and sexist remarks during her career, published an open letter in Porter Magazine to the attention of “all the incredible women who strive for excellence”inviting them “to pursue their dreams with unwavering resilience” and to “keep aiming for the stars”.

A real star

The American, who has become an accomplished businesswoman, has also invested in companies founded by women. His fortune is estimated at 260 million dollars by the economic magazine Forbesmaking her the richest sportswoman of all time.

And it’s not just on the courts that she has developed her star status. Serena Williams made a notable appearance in the clip sorry by Beyoncé, in the popular series Law & Orderbut also at The Simpsons with his sister Venus. Jimmy Fallon invited her to his show several times and HBO devoted a series to her, entitled Being Serena.

The American, close to the Obama couple and Meghan Markle, has also been mentioned in the songs of Kanye West, Drake or Snoop Dogg. What illustrate the immense influence of Serena Williams in the United States, and around the world.