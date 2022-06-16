How Shakira grilled Pique

Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation a few days ago. The Colombian singer suspected the Barça defender of infidelity and she would have had proof of it.

” Shakira caught Pique with another “, revealed El Periodico, on June 1st. Three days later, the Hispano-Colombian star couple, formed during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and who gave birth to two boys (Milan and Sasha), formalized their separation via a press release. History to respond to the controversies launched by the Spanish press.

Gavi’s mother or Riqui Puig’s girlfriend?

The central defender of FC Barcelona, 35, was reportedly kicked out of the marital home some time ago. He then took the opportunity to scour the luxury nightclubs of the Catalan city. For some, Gerard Pique would have slept with the mother of his young teammate Gavi (17), for others, he fell in love with a 22-year-old student, friend of his teammate’s girlfriend Riqui Puig.

Shakira’s scheme

Before the big media unpacking, Shakira caught her companion in the act. The 45-year-old singer suspected Pique of infidelity and turned to a detective agency. Photos then showed the ex-Spanish international in the arms of a woman. Shakira paid a large sum of money to recover the photos, as indicated by Univision (an American audiovisual group in the Spanish language).

Farewell Barcelona

Note that Shakira and Pique have never married, which will facilitate the division of property, in particular their Barcelona home of 4.5 million euros. The 2010 world champion has a fortune of around 80 million, according to the Catalan media Sport, while that of the interpreter of WakaWaka peaks at more than 300 million. Besides Pique, Shakira left Barcelona. Off to Miami.

