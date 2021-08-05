“How she humiliated the driver who was waiting for her at the airport”, the former friend empties the bag – Libero Quotidiano





A birthday “gift” for Meghan Markle, fresh from her 40s? It comes from some of his former friends, a very bitter gift: against prince Harry’s wife, in fact, very harsh accusations rain down. In particular from Nikki Priddy, once very close to the Duchess of Sussex.



“Meghan is a wicked calculator in the way she handles relationships. When she decides that you are no longer part of her life, she turns you off: there is nothing to negotiate,” priddy said. And again: “But nothing was ever enough: “Meghan she was arguing with the directors who didn’t give her enough space. When he dismissed Engelson, he put the engagement ring and faith in an envelope, and sent them to him without a word.”



So what another (former) friend tells, who chooses anonymity: “Once if he took it with a driver, because he was waiting for her at the airport with a sign that in his opinion could have drawn crowds of admirers”. And again: “Meghan Markle attributed her lack of success to not being white enough or black enough.” Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle…

