how she will dress in Sanremo

Tonight, Tuesday 1 February, the Sanremo Festival begins and Ana Mena is among the big names in the competition. The stylist Giuseppe Magistro anticipates to Fanpage.it what he will wear on stage.

The Sanremo Festival 2022 warm up your engines: today, February 1st, we start with the early evening of the 72nd edition of the competition, conducted by Amadeus And Ornella Muti. The lineup of the first evening includes 12 performances by the big names in the race: among these there is also Ana Mena, Spanish singer who participates as per regulation with a song in Italian. Ana Mena conquered us with her summer hits and with always glamorous and trendy looks. To perform on the Ariston stage, one of the most institutional stages in Italy, she relied on the stylist Giuseppe Magistrowho interviewed by Fanpage.it gave some previews on the looks chosen for the evenings: “We want to bring Italian elegance to the stage in a modern, young, fresh key, perfect for Ana Mena“.

Ana Mena, photo by Attilio Cusano

The stylist Giuseppe Di Magistro defines himself as a veteran of the Festival: last year he enchanted the Ariston with the pastel-colored suits of Colapesce Dimartino, Dolce & Gabbana dresses. This year he had a new challenge ahead of him: how to combine the exuberant style of Ana Mena with the tradition of Ariston? To do this he relied on the Maison Giorgio Armaniwho will dress Ana Mena for all the evenings drawing on the historical archives of the Maison, with an eye to environmental sustainability.

Giuseppe Magistro, via Instagram

How do you approach Sanremo?

I am a veteran of Sanremo, but getting close to the Ariston is always an anxiety: you have the eyes of all the journalists on you, both in fashion and in music. The song is fundamental, the look too: you get naked in front of the world of journalism. But it is a situation that gives you an exaggerated adrenaline: when you get there, even if you sleep three hours a night, everything is perfect, it makes you want to do.

The best memory of Sanremo?

I will never forget last year’s Festival, where I wore the duo Colapesce Dimartino. We designed and created all the looks with the Dolce & Gabbana style office, completely customizing them, the team was wonderful.

How was your first meeting with Ana Mena?

I didn’t know her, we’ve met in the last month. She is very young but very determined and polite, she arrives on tiptoe: she will give this Festival great freshness and great delicacy, but she is a real energy bomb.

Sanremo is the most famous stage in Italy: had Ana Mena made specific requests for her debut?

She sent me a moodboard, a fundamental tool for me, in which there were images of dresses of international pop divas. We adore Ariana Grande, we were inspired a little by her. Ana Mena has a stylist in Spain, Victor Blanco, who helped me to enter Ana’s world: we had an exchange of images and chat which was fundamental for me.

Ana Mena in Giorgio Armani on the green carpet

Who will dress Ana Mena on the Ariston stage?

When I saw Ana Mena’s project, I immediately thought of Maison Giorgio Armani, because I have been collaborating with them for a long time and I knew that with them we would have done an ad hoc work on her. In the four evenings of Sanremo we will have two dresses from the historical archive of the Maison Giorgio Armani, specially remade for Ana Mena. We liked having a green vision, not wasting anything and giving new life to pieces of the Maison’s history. The other two looks were created from the Giorgio Armani style office together with Ana and me.

Ana Mena is much loved by younger people: will we see her in a different light on a traditional stage like that of the Ariston?

We will shock you a bit, it will be a nice surprise because it was a bet made with the Maison Armani. I am very satisfied, but Italy will judge. We did not invent anything new, nor did we want to shock anyone. We want to bring Italian elegance to the stage in a modern, young, fresh key, perfect for Ana Mena.

Ana Mena, photo by Attilio Cusani

Is the Festival more inclusive today than in the past?

In recent years I have seen the Sanremo Festival change a lot with the arrival of a new Italian musical world. Until six or seven years ago we were still stuck in a more traditional Sanremo, but in recent years the Festival has been refreshing itself with new, young names: the music has changed and it is right that the Festival also changes, without forgetting its history. Amadeus is doing a really great job in this regard.

How do you find a balance between the taste of the artist and that of the stylist?

My job first of all must be to capture the personality of an artist, and then put my own into it. The key part, however, is the input that comes from the artist. This is a team effort, everything has to be calibrated: there are clothes that are beautiful on the models, but that don’t work on the artists. If there is alchemy a “marriage” is born, otherwise, if I can’t enter the world of the artist, I simply abandon the project. Between the stylist and the artist there must always be respect and trust.

How does a stylist work? Where do the looks come from?

For me it all starts with the construction of a moodboard that reflects the artist. At that point I look for a Maison that can customize or create garments similar to that moodboard, without underestimating the creativity and style of the Maison. At that point we create the sketches, which are examined by me, the artists and the management: when we all agree we start producing the garments, and then moving on to the fittings, before the big event.

Is there a recurring inspiration in your looks?

I am inspired by many things: art is fundamental for me, I study how colors blend on the painters’ canvas. I’m a rock fan, especially Lou Reed and the Sex Pistols, and this comes back to my inspirations. As for fashion, there are many creatives who have made us dream and continue to make us dream: I am thinking of Thierry Mugler, who has just left us, and Giorgio Armani. But every year my work changes, each artist gives me a different push.

What is the value of fashion today?

A dream, and especially after these two years we need to go back to dreaming.