How should Chris Pratt really look like Mario according to fans?

Photoshop photos are great, but YouTuber Petwing Penguin decided to take them to the next level. This private YouTube channel specializes in creating thirty second videos in a meme-like format. They basically take scenes from movies and other popular videos and then edit them into teaser clips, like What They Did From the TV Show “Loki”. where the god of evil is hit in the face, only for the clip that hangs in the frame as the scratchy sound of the recording travels to the opening chords of “Teenage Wasteland” and the narrator is called to say, “Yes, that’s me . You are probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. “

the channel Make a video Also on Pratt’s new appointment. It features a famous scene from the first “Guardians for the Galaxy” movie where the character Peter Quill introduces himself as Star Lord, only things are a little different in the Petwing Penguin version. Pratt yells, “You might know me by my other name,” before being dubbed into the voice of video game actor Charles Martinet with the voice of video game actor saying “Mario”. “Who?” Nicknamed Pratt, Kurath asks the Purser, saying “It’s mine, Mario”, before turning to a photoshopped Chris Pratt who smiles with Mario’s hat, nose and mustache.

No matter how you feel about playing Pratt as Mario, you have to love this creativity.

