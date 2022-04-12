How sleep problems affect heart health

To sleep It is essential for our well-being, physical and mental. It is a natural process, but sometimes it is difficult to rest. When we have trouble falling asleep, we talk about sleep disorders. One of the most common is insomnia.

Almost everyone has at some point insomnia short-term, which can be the result of stress, diet, jet lag, or jet lag or other factors. Insomnia almost always affects a person’s work performance and general well-being. The problem increases with age, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

This sleep disorder is especially common in patients with heart disease. In fact, a good part of patients with heart disease have insomnia, according to research presented in ESC Preventive Cardiology 2022a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), and published in SLEEP Advances.

“Sleep problems are linked to mental health problems, but our study found that insomnia was still significantly associated with cardiac eventseven after accounting for symptoms of anxiety and depression,” explains lead author Lars Frojd, a medical student at the University of Oslo, Norway.

insomnia and rest

The prospective study included 1,068 consecutive patients an average of 16 months after a heart attack and/or a procedure to open blocked arteries stent or bypass surgery).

Data on insomnia, risk factors for repeated cardiac events, and coexisting conditions were collected at baseline. Participants completed the Bergen Insomnia Scale questionnaire, which is based on diagnostic criteria for insomnia. Six questions cover the ability to fall asleep and stay asleep, waking up prematurely, feeling insufficiently rested, daytime tiredness that affects the ability to function at work or socially, and being dissatisfied with sleep.

The risk factor’s they included C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation), smoking, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, diabetes, physical activity, waist circumference and systolic blood pressure. Coexisting conditions were stroke, transient ischemic attack, peripheral arterial disease, and renal failure. Patients were followed by the primary composite endpoint of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), defined as cardiovascular death, hospitalization for myocardial infarction, revascularization, stroke, or heart failure.

Later cardiovascular problems

Outcome data were obtained from hospital records. Approximately one in five participants (21%) were women. At baseline, the average age of patients was 62, nearly half (45%) had insomnia, and 24% had used sleep medications in the past week. During a mean follow-up of 4.2 years, a total of 364 MACEs occurred in 225 patients.

Compared with those without insomnia, the relative risk of recurrent MACE in patients with insomnia was 1.62 after adjusting for age and sex, 1.49 after further adjustment for coronary risk factors, and 1.48 after adjusting for also by coexisting conditions.

The association between insomnia and recurrent MACE it remained significant when anxiety and depression symptoms were also adjusted, with a relative risk of 1.41. Insomnia accounted for 16% of recurrent MACE in attributable risk fraction analyses, ranking third in importance after smoking (27%) and low physical activity (21%).

“Our study indicates that insomnia is common in patients with heart disease and is related to problems posterior cardiovascularregardless of risk factors, coexisting health conditions and mental health symptoms,” Frojd concludes.





