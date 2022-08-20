how social networks are destroying our mental health

British actor Tom Holland has announced that he is taking a break from social media to take care of his mental health. The protagonist of Spiderman: No Way Home, who has more than 67 million followers on his Instagram profile, He called to fight against the stigma that exists today against mental illnesses and disorders.

In the video of just over three minutes, the actor states that Instagram and Twitter “are about stimulating, overwhelming (…) When I read things about myself online, I fall into a spiral. In the long run, it is very detrimental to my state of mind. So I decided to step aside and delete the app”.

Tom Holland is not the only Hollywood star who has given up on social media: actress Selena Gomez announced in September 2018 that she would be taking a temporary vacation from Instagram due to the negative comments she was receiving through them. other stars like Emma Stone and Robert Pattinson have declined from the beginning to enter the world of social networks.

More controversial cases are those of Millie Bobby Brown and Kelly Marie Tran, stars of Stranger Things and Star Wars respectively. The actress who gives life to Eleven left her social networks in charge of third parties after suffering massive harassment from the internet community, which attributed false homophobic comments to him in the form of a meme. Bobby Brown went so far as to describe social networks as “the worst place of all time”.

Similar harassment was experienced by Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Walker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The actress of Vietnamese descent was the victim of racist insults by fans of the film saga who criticized his role in the sequels.

“I knew that the most important thing was to protect my mental health and make a space for myself where I felt that I could create again and be an artist again, because for a while I didn’t know if I could do it again,” Tran said. “That said, I don’t think quitting social media is the answer for everyone, I think it was the answer for me at the time.”

All the cases discussed above have something in common: they are people born after 1980, what sociologists call millennial and centennial generations. These are men and women who grew up in an era marked by digital technology and new media and who, therefore, today have the Internet incorporated into their daily lives.

This phenomenon has important consequences in our way of thinking about the world and in our way of thinking about ourselves. Social networks have revolutionized politics, economics and international relations. But above all they have revolutionized our mind. However, different studies seem to show that this revolution has had more negative than positive effects on our mental health.

Mental health: the other pandemic

A study published by the Royal Society for Public Health in 2020 concluded that rates of anxiety and depression in young people have increased by 70% in the last 25 years. And the use of social networks would be related to an increase in the rates of anxiety and depression, with sleep disorders, and with self-image problems.

This study also showed that today more young people are addicted to social networks than to tobacco and alcohol, and that 7 out of 10 young people had experienced harassment through the Internet.

Although the comparison of social networks with chemical drugs may seem exaggerated, Ramón Sotomayor-Zárate, Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Valparaíso, clarifies that psychological dependence scales similarly in both cases.

“In a first stage they are not comparable in terms of the side effects they produce. For example, a chemical addiction to drugs of abuse such as cocaine can generate stimulating effects on the cardiovascular and locomotor systems, while other drugs such as morphine produce depression of the nervous and respiratory systems. However, the psychological dependence on social networks can escalate in a very similar way to how drugs of abuse do, especially in young people “declares.

Another study published in the journal Cyberpsychology Behavior and Social Networking looked at changes in the mental health of 154 people between the ages of 18 and 72 who quit social media for one week. The survey showed not only that participants gained eight hours in their weeks, but their levels of anxiety and depression decreased considerably.

The effects that social networks have on the mental health of children and adolescents are not unknown to the top executives of Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp. In the middle of last year, The Wall Street Journal published a series of reports in which it revealed, through leaks from employees of the technology giant, that Meta was aware of the harmful consequences that its use has on young people.

“32% of girls say that when they feel bad about their body, Instagram makes them feel worse,” collects an internal company report dated March 2020. Comparisons on Instagram can change the way young women see and describe themselves. add the report.

Meta’s internal research also provides data on the effect of social media on men, who report negative feelings about their self-image after using the app. According to the report, 40% of adolescent boys experience negative social comparison.

Meta’s devastating leaked reports stand in stark contrast to public statements by Mark Zuckerberg, who has lowered the profile of the danger of social networks in the mental health of children and adolescents. “The research we’ve seen is that using social apps to connect with other people can have positive benefits for mental health,” they state from the company.

According to different mental health professionals, adolescence is a stage in which the conformation of identity and the sense of belonging are in full development, so the images received through social networks generate an important comparison effect.

Soledad Garcés, academic at the Universidad de los Andes and Director of the Foundation for Digital Coexistence, comments that “If your peers are constantly showing a perfect life where only the value of the body and the perfect life are displayed, which is what one shares on social networks, you begin to realize that your environment has a happier or more successful life than yours. That begins to affect self-worth and the way you relate to the environment.”

Despite all the negative effects that social networks have on our mental health, the study carried out by the Royal Society for Public Health also points out that the internet has given us a greater possibility of recognizing our own emotional and psychological shortcomings, while allowing us to access support networks and information on mental health that were previously out of reach.

And it is that finally, perhaps the psychological problems expressed by children and adolescents also respond to a time when we are more open to reflecting on our own emotional states. But it is necessary to rethink the way in which we relate to our mobile applications so that they are at the service of human beings, and thus stop feeding the digital algorithm machine that feeds at the expense of our mental health.