How Sofia Richie and Husband Elliot Grainge Celebrated Their B-Day (Source)

Sofia Richie Be sure to give a toast to your husband. elliot graingeFor its 30th trip around the Sun.

“They had a great time celebrating her 30th birthday at one of her favorite restaurants,” a source exclusively revealed. us weekly Of newlyweds. “They included her parents, who loved Sophia.”

Richie, 25, also honored her husband’s special day with a sweet social media tribute. “The big 3-0!!!! I’m so obsessed with you,” she captioned an Instagram carousel earlier this month. “Happy birthday to the man of my dreams! “I can’t wait a lifetime. can do.”

Model married to Elliott – whose parents are lucian And Caroline Grainge -In April. Richie and his wife got married in a lavish ceremony in Antibes, France after being together for two years. This wedding was decorated with stars joel madden, benji madden, cameron diaz, Paris Hilton And Sophia’s elder sister, nicole richieEveryone was present.

For the ceremony, Sofia stunned everyone by wearing three custom Chanel wedding gowns as dad Lionel Richie He led her to the corridor.

Lionel’s daughter and ex-wife Sofia, 74, said, “I always had this dream of having a big princess dress and growing up, but as I grew up, I realized I wanted something more simple.” diane alexanderoverflowed the trend Before the big day. “Maybe ‘simple’ isn’t the right word, because my outfit is definitely not simple. It’s such magic. I honestly think Elliot would love this. He is my biggest cheerleader whenever I wear anything. “If he didn’t cry, I’d be very sad.”

Since returning home from their French wedding and tropical honeymoon, Sophia and Elliot have settled into married life – and their friends think they make the “perfect” couple.

“(Elliot) has a very calm and loving nature and she never stops smiling when they’re together,” the insider said. “Sophia likes that Elliot is very simple and she appreciates his more low-key lifestyle.”

The source says the “easy-going” couple is also happy with just “ordering takeout and hanging out on the couch at home.”

While music industry executives Sophia and Elliot are still enjoying newlywed bliss, they’re in no rush to expand their family.

“Sofia and Elliot got married just a few months ago,” the source explains. We. “So, they want to take some time to enjoy married life together for now before they decide to bring a child into this world.”

