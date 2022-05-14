How ‘Strange New Worlds’ Fixed a ‘Star Trek VI: The Unknown Country’ Plot Error

ads

Paramount Two Uhuras and a Scotty

In the movie “Star Trek Into Darkness,” the Enterprise’s mission was to hunt down and kill the traitor they knew as John Harrison (played by Benedict Cumberbatch). The crew, led by Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine), tracked him down to the planet Qo’noS, which is the Klingon homeworld.

Kirk, Spock (Zachary Quinto), and Uhura (Zoe Saldana) took a smaller ship (which the crew captured from Harry Mudd) to Qo’noS to capture Harrison. When the spaceship landed, Uhura asked to speak to the Klingons alone. Kirk hesitated.

“You brought me here because I speak Klingon,” said Uhura. “Then let me speak Klingon.”

He left the spaceship and spoke to the assembled Klingon warriors, but it didn’t go well. Eventually, Harrison showed up and began fighting the Klingons along with Kirk, Spock, and the rest of the Starfleet crew.

The twist of the “Star Trek Into Darkness” scene and movie, as most fans know, was that Harrison was really Khan Noonien Singh. This is the same augmented superhuman that terrorized Prime Kirk (William Shatner) in the classic episode “Space Seed” and “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

The point is that Uhura was able to speak perfect Klingon with these warriors. It wasn’t his fault that they wanted to fight and kill the ‘aliens’ that had just landed on their planet. All of that happened in the Kelvin Universe, meaning it happened in an alternate timeline and didn’t affect the events of the rest of the “Star Trek Universe.” But it stands to reason that Uhura, in both the Prime and Kelvin Universes, could speak Klingon and possibly other Earth and alien languages ​​as well. In fact, in “Star Trek (2009)”, Uhura fills in for another communications officer because he can’t tell the difference between Vulcan and Romulan, but she can.

So why did Uhura have trouble communicating with the Klingon listening outpost in “Star Trek VI: The Unknown Country”? If he could speak Klingon in the Kelvin Universe, shouldn’t he be able to speak it in the Prime Universe?

In a recent episode of “The Inglorious Treksperts” podcast, Daren Dochterman aptly pointed out some of the ridiculousness of that scene. The great Nichelle Nichols played Uhura in Undiscovered Country.

“One of the scenes that I find absolutely horrifying is when they’re trying to communicate with the Klingon outpost,” Dochterman said. “And they have a bunch of Klingon translation books. Books? This is Nick Meyer’s love of the printed word leaking out, once again, completely inappropriately.”

Nicholas Myer is the director of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” and “The Undiscovered Country.” He also wrote a script for a three-episode miniseries about Khan’s life on Ceti Alpha V.

“And Uhura is…out of her element for some reason,” Dochterman said. “This is not what should happen.”

“What should happen is that some of your subordinates are trying to deal with this situation, and [Uhura] go in and talk to the Klingons,” Dochterman said. “And she helps them through this situation because she is qualified. She is one of the stars of the film. She does something that is laudable and heroic. But there is none of that!”

In the second episode of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Captain Pike (Anson Mount) invited the crew to his quarters for dinner. It was then that cadet Uhura (played by Celia Rose Gooding) told the captain that she was fluent in 27 different languages. This announcement sets up the rest of the episode as Uhura must figure out the alien language the sentient comet was using to communicate.

Fans now also know for sure that she is a language expert and was the universal translator before the device was invented. As Dochterman pointed out, the scene in “The Unknown Country” was a “horrible oversight.”

