how stress affects the diet

According to a recent study, our psyche affects the absorption of food, a state of stress affects nutrition and diet. Being under stress, always anxious, fatigued by an exhausting daily life rhythm and upset, greatly affects the absorption of nutrients from our food.

Being in a constant state of stress is bad for your health, not only because it lowers the immune system, causes fatigue and a waste of energy. Stress puts a strain on our brains, creating confusion. In this case the whole body is affected, unable to absorb nutrients, vitamins and minerals. Let’s find out why according to a recent study.

Stress blocks the absorption of vitamins and minerals

The activity of the mind, therefore, greatly influences the absorption of what we eat. In case of stress, we can also stick to the most correct and healthy diet in the world, but we would not receive 100% of the nutrients. As if our psyche expelled all the positive values ​​of a certain food. For this reason, according to nutritionists, one peaceful and happy state of mind helps our diet a lot.

Quality food choices and relaxation are the basis of physical and mental health and well-being. Mental stress transforms the physiology of the body. When we are under stress, we tend to eat or avoid food, staying fast. In the first case, we eat for anxiety. This is a low-level stress, but it affects the absorption of food nutrients, rejecting healthy nutrients and absorbing bad ones.

If we are in a state of anxiety, we produce more cortisol, a hormone that has various effects on the body. From the redistribution of body fat to the loss of muscle mass, from hypertension to capillary fragility, up to raising blood sugar levels. For this reason, when we are under stress and we want to overdo it, we aim sugary foods or high in carbohydrates.

The power of the mind: this affects the whole body

The metabolism also slows down and digestion does not work correctly. In these cases, we crave sugary and gluttonous foods, because healthy ones appear tasteless. A prolonged state of anxiety causes problems in the intestine, because its protection is weakened, damaging the microbiome. The latter is the group of microorganisms involved in maintaining and regulating the intestinal barrier and breaking down food to absorb it.

A simple state of stress can lead to all of this as our mind affects the whole body, both outside and inside. Not surprisingly, when we experience strong moments of stress and anxiety, we gain or lose weight. Everything in us is connected. If one thing doesn’t work right, everything else doesn’t work well. We are extremely complex living beings, but in these cases we act in a basic way.

The conclusion is that our thinking has a very powerful effect on our body and can lead to serious consequences. Be serene, living in a simple way and thinking positively can only benefit our health, and more generally our daily life. Being happy and positive also helps us to have a proper diet and to eat healthily.