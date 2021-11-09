How sustainable are Bitcoins energetically?

Critics of cryptocurrencies often cite in their theses the large consumption of electricity used for mining operations and the use of these currencies for unclean and criminal operations. Those who deal with these issues, on the other hand, show another side of the coin. Let’s try to clarify

It is not possible to address an important issue such as that ofenergy efficiency and the sustainability of a sector that is now as important as that of cryptocurrencies, trivializing it and citing data without knowing the question from within.

Of course – the physicist tells us Fabio Fracas, curator of the Innovation section of Bridges, an initiative held in Venice to explain the topic of cryptocurrencies – cryptocurrencies need a lot of energy.

“The interest, however, is to understand if it is possible that cryptocurrencies use only renewable sources or, even, that from the activity of cryptocurrencies it is possible to produce energy to redistribute in the system.” continues Fracas.

There are also Italian case studies that show how they have been powering the bitcoin factories created hydroelectric power plants which, therefore, directly feed the mining activity in a completely sustainable way.

In fact, the theme is not so much energy consumption, but rather a use of green energy that has little or no impact on the planet. Furthermore, even the evaluations and the indications of consumption, must be related in the correct way.

“Nobody – He tells us Marco Amadori, technologist, researcher and entrepreneur in the Bitcoin world – denies that mining farms consume energy. The fact that cryptocurrency activity consumes as much as Argentina is also true. But this value cannot be communicated in an aseptic way without comparing it to the consumption of conventional financial assets – banks, institutions and financial operators – which are globally much higher. Furthermore, it is almost never said that the vast majority of mining farms use renewable energy“.

As he points out AllianceBernstein, a company that deals with financial investments, in a white paper on the subject Bitcoin and energy efficiency “many Bitcoin producers are migrating mobile mining facilities to renewable energy sources and oversupply areas. Indeed, Bitcoin miners are constantly looking for the lowest marginal cost of electricity, because the sector is highly competitive.

For example, gas burned in North Dakota is used to power the Bitcoin mining platforms, thus helping to reduce methane emissions. In China, where the rainy season generates an overproduction of hydroelectricity, the excess energy is converted into a cheap Bitcoin battery, which is reinvested in the efficiency of the grid.

Furthermore, mobile Bitcoin mining facilities can be moved to remote areas of trapped energy, thus creating opportunities for access to renewable sources.“.

In fact, being the technology startups managed by young entrepreneurs, the environmental and renewables theme is very strong and rooted in their convictions. Also because – another element that emerges from this two-day study on cryptocurrencies – freedom and trust are two other key pillars of the bitcoin community.

As the tech expert said Richard Titus, in the blockchain – the technology behind cryptocurrencies – there is the future of the concept of trust and the software that manages transactions also encapsulates the relationships of trust between people, objects and data.

Bitcoin and transparency of financial transactions

In addition to the energy issue, the great criticism of the cryptocurrency system concerns the issue of transparency of financial transactions and the fact that criminal organizations use these currencies to conduct their business.

He replies to the objection Ernesto Sirolli, psychologist, economist and political scientist, for whom the problem pre-dates the financial transaction. If criminal activities are not discouraged first, one cannot rely on the fact that the illicit proceeds are then invested in cryptocurrencies.

The issue of trust between transaction operators and transparency of the chain of operations is then inherent in the mechanism of the blokchain. There is also a strong desire to disintermediate financial institutions which, it is no secret, are still far from complete transparency today.

Explain again Amadori, one of the leading experts in the cryptocurrency system, “BlockChain is the accounting book in which all the blocks of transactions made in bitcoin are recorded since the beginning of its history. The chain consists of a series of digital signatures that keep track of all the blocks of transactions that have occurred in the past. The last payment block is linked to the penultimate one.

Each community node has a role in verifying the information that is transmitted in the block chain; each block that is added to the chain strengthens the security of the precedents, so that transactions quickly become certain and irrevocable. The more blocks accumulate, the greater the immutability of transactions“.

If anything, the real problem is that today, alongside “real” cryptocurrencies, speculative digital currencies have also arisen, very close to real scams. Those who approach this world must therefore be informed and trained very well, before deciding to invest their money.

Cryptocurrencies and Esg values

We went sequentially from explaining how energy efficiency and sustainability are part of the world of cryptocurrencies more than what happens in many other industries; how transparency and trust are even inherent in coins such as Bitcoin and which, therefore, were not born to feed illicit trafficking but rather to disintermediate the central financial system and increase the concept of trust between operators.

Now, to complete the journey through the goals Esg, we add the fact that, since the cryptocurrencies they transcend national borders, they are fungible – that is, in economics they are goods without a specific individuality and therefore are easily replaceable and exchangeable – and virtual they open up enormous possibilities to all those populations who do not have access to the credit or finance market today.

The fact that a bitcoin or a token – such as those that characterize modern works of art or Nft (non-fungible tokens) – cannot be handled and does not have a physical structure is certainly an advantage for those fleeing from national contexts in which wars and persecutions put their lives in danger.

But also to the populations who they have no access to banking systems – let’s think of the indigenous peoples of Africa and South America – cryptocurrencies open up very high scenarios of freedom and hope.

All you need is a USB key to immediately transfer your assets anywhere in the world, safe from thieves and exploiters.

“All the paradigms related to the financial world are changing – which is not only speculation – but also credit support and impact investments – confirmation Stiven Muccioli, startupper in the Fintech field – Today, in fact, individuals are born and grow up offering ways of accessing the financial world that were previously closed to large sections of the world population.“.

Other resources and videos on the topic of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

If you are interested in the topic, here are other contributions and videos that emerged during the conference From Gold to Crypto from Venice.

Articles on cryptocurrencies

Videos and interviews