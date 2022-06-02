How Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes and Sandra Bullock’s action comedy Demolition Man predicted (and ridiculed) today’s society in 1993

Auspicious days. Maybe Demolition Man not be one of the most remembered films of Sylvester Stallonesuch as those of the sagas of Rocky Balboa either RamboBut it deserves more recognition than it gets. First of all, the film takes place in 2032, which is to say, only ten years from now. We are currently much closer to the “future” of the film than the year it was actually filmed. Second, the “future” depicted in the film points out, with almost prophetic precision, everything that is wrong with today’s society.

The future represented in Demolition Man movie was a satire. It was basically a warning that said, “This is how things could end if we’re not careful.” Today, ten years into the “future” of film, we can easily say that satire has become reality. Movie pranks have become our uncomfortable day-to-day. And the movie ridicules him, as if he laughs at us from the past. Demolition Man can be seen on Movistar Plus

We leave you the predictions of the movie Demolition Man

Video calls and virtual meetings

At one point, it becomes abundantly clear that the police chief is having a chat with Huxley (Sandra Bullock) on a mobile device the size of a placemat. That is, one tablets or a iPad. These devices expand when the Dr Cocteau celebrate a virtual webinar with a group of his advisers who are projected on various chairs in a meeting room.

Sure, video calls existed before 1993 and had been shown in movies and TV shows before, but it wasn’t until broadband connections became more prevalent that video calls became a reality in the form shown on Demolition Man.