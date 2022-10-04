How tall is Emily Ratajkowski? – Start

It is universally believed that to be a model, you have to be tall. According to Vogue Australia, most Victoria’s Secret models are around 5 feet 10 inches, like supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. 5 feet, 9 inches is generally considered the industry standard, but Emily Ratajkowski challenges this thinking. The model clocks in at just 5 feet 7 inches according to DNA models, though her infinitely long legs make her appear taller than she actually is. Unlike the Heidi Klums and Gisele Bündchens of the world, Ratajkowski belongs to a different generation of models, just like Lily-Rose Depp, Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie. These ladies have built careers for themselves on Instagram and on the runway, proving that they really they can do it all

However, Ratajkowski did not set out to become a runway model. In his candid collection of essays titled “My Body,” he talks about signing with a modeling agent out of financial need (via The New Yorker). “I considered my life and work as a model as a temporary situation,” he wrote. “Money meant freedom and control.” The book also focuses on the body as a tool of empowerment, and this is reflected in the way Ratajkowski frequently shows it off on his social channels. On September 20, he took to Instagram to share a carousel of nude images that highlighted his tan lines. “@inamoratawoman tan lines,” he wrote. With self-confidence like that, who would choose to focus on his height?