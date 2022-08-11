How tall is Nicki Minaj?

ads

Although she dominates on stage, Nicki Minaj is rather small. As of this writing, most websites are reporting that the “We Go Up” rapper is 5-foot-2. But it’s actually because of a white lie that Minaj wrote in one of her own songs. Following the massive success of her debut album, Minaj released “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” in 2012. The album’s 12th track, “Whip It,” features Minaj singing, “I’m like 5’2” / Mes SAT scores were high too,” according to AZLyrics. So, it seems like most people took her at her word.

But, it turns out Minaj was putting a lot of emphasis on the “like” part of those lyrics. In 2015, Minaj tweeted, “He’s 6’3 – I’m 5’3. What size ru? This was most likely a reference to her then-boyfriend, Meek Mill, who she started dating in 2015 after her 12-year relationship with Safaree Samuels, per Us Weekly. Of course, Minaj is now married and has a son with Kenneth Petty, who is said to be 5ft 11in tall.

Still, most people thought Minaj was 5’2″, and she finally opened up about the false rumors during an Instagram Live in 2020, via YouTube. When a fan jokingly commented that Minaj had to “watch her 5-foot-2 mouth,” she clapped back, saying, “First of all, I’m glad you said that. I’m not 5’2″, I’m 5’3″! I said that on [‘Whip It’] … I just said that because it rhymed! Dur! Well, the queen has spoken!