How Tall Is Wolverine? The numbers on the X-Men physique

Wolverine has always been one of the most famous characters in the X-Men, as well as the most iconic of the mutant group. In the animated series we saw him with a yellow and blue jumpsuit, but then in the collective imagination his figure was very much associated with Hugh Jackman, the actor who played him up to Logan – The Wolverine.

The body of the Australian actor, however, is very different from the comic counterpart. The Logan that we met in the Marvel comic universe is in fact stocky, short and very muscular, characteristics that we find only in a small part in Hugh Jackman, even one meter and ninety centimeters tall. In reality, how tall is Wolverine in comics?

According to the data disclosed by Marvel, the X-Men is between 5.2 and 5.3 feet tall, which means that, with a conversion to the metric system, Wolverine stands approximately 160cm tall. It is therefore far below the world average for men on this front. Despite his height, however, his strength and ferocity are immeasurable and for this reason he is certainly not to be underestimated.

In a few years we will see Wolverine in the new Insomniacs video game, recently announced by Sony at the PlayStation Showcase.