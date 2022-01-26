how the 5 Gbit / s optical fiber works 15.99 euros

In recent years, the word “Revolution” has often been abused, used more as a metaphorical hyperbole than in the true sense of the term. However, there is a company that has given this term a concrete meaning, effectively changing the mobile telecommunications sector. Let’s think of Iliad, which in clear opposition to the historical operators of the market has led to users clear and stable rates over time, in the face of a reliable network that has grown steadily and of much larger GB packets than the average.

Since the debut of the French operator, in fact, even the offers of the competition have changed, and if we have today 80/100/120 GB per month options compared to the 8 GB of the previous average it is also thanks to the courage of the brand directed in Italy by Benedetto Levi.

Benedetto Levi who in the evocative setting of via Tortona in Milan has for some time announced Iliad’s entry into a new, tremendously hot sector: that of fixed telephony and fiber optic internet. We have already briefly told you about the rates proposed by Iliad for the fixed network and how the operator has created a new router from scratch, theIliadBox, in this article, however, we want to go into the depth of the offer, understand how Iliad technology works and why it can be – again – a revolution.

A new Iliad revolution

When it comes to telephony, users often experience acute and physiological urticaria. This is because at a commercial, technical and assistance level we often enter a dark forest when it comes to landlines, contracts, bimonthly bills and so on – with figures capable of mysteriously rising without any concrete explanation.

Iliad wants to subvert the order of things exactly as it did in the mobile field with clear offers and no surprises. In this regard, those who are already Iliad customers can take advantage of the fixed offer for only € 15.99 per month until he decides to keep the contract, therefore potentially “forever”. However, for non-customers there is an extremely advantageous rate: 23.99 euros per month forever. The only additional expense required concerns the installation: € 39.99 one-off. Those who subscribe to the Iliad fixed network can also sleep peacefully also from a technical point of view: the operator guarantees only the FTTH service, with the fiber that arrives directly at the house, and the maximum possible speed, so you don’t have to fight with low-speed tariffs, high-speed surcharges and so on. And that’s not all: the best operators on the market often stop at 1 Gbit / s speed, Iliad instead – thanks to its technologies – it is capable of reaching cumulative 5 Gbit / s, taking advantage of the different ethernet ports of his IliadBox – device which we will talk about shortly.

All this is possible thanks to the standard 10G-EPON, which allows the individual ethernet ports to have different speeds and to accumulate with each other. However, this service will not be available everywhere, but we will deal with this in depth. For now let’s deepen theIliadBox.

The IliadBox up to 5 Gbit / s

Fixed network operators often tend to buy third-party devices in bulk to customize them and offer them to users, Iliad instead wanted to take an extra step.

L’IliadBox was designed and engineered from scratch to better adapt to the company’s services, although it is perfectly possible to exploit a third-party router as the law on “Free Modem” requires – even to reach 5 Gbit / s if the device and the line provide for it, therefore maximum freedom on this front. In any case, choosing the IliadBox you get a compact router with a smart design, capable of reaching 5 Gbit / s of cumulative download speed. In upload, on the other hand, you can reach up to 700 Mbit / s. The wireless technology is WiFi 5 MI-MO, not the most recent 6 (what changes with WiFi 6?), So in wireless mode we must expect a download speed around 500 Mbit / s. To take advantage of the maximum speed we can instead refer to the three ethernet ports on the back of the device: here we find a 2.5 Gbit / s port, a 1 Gbit / S port and finally a third 1.5 Gbit / s port, for a total of 5 Gbit / s.

At the security level, on the other hand, we find the WPA3 protocol, with the possibility of obtaining McAfee Antivirus for only 2.99 euros per month more. This particular package protects up to 5 different devices, blocks viruses and online threats, protects smartphones from data theft and securely manages passwords.

Do you have a very large house and are you afraid that the WiFi of the IliadBox alone is not enough? Iliad provides you with a mesh repeater that connects automatically and it costs only € 1.99 per month. IliadBox and repeater must eventually be returned at the end of the contract, which can in any case be terminated at any time, without penalties, further added value to the Iliad offer.

For the management of your home network Iliad has also created a smartphone application through which to check the devices connected to the network, check the status of the service and which devices use the most bandwidth, share WiFi access via QR Code without having to share your password “aloud”, plan access times to WiFi (which can be disconnected at night, for example) and create profiles for each family member. With this last function you can, for example, block the WiFi on your child’s smartphone in the time slot in which he usually does his homework, so as to let him study without distractions.

Who can subscribe to the Iliad fixed network?

Speaking of service availability, we are perhaps touching the only sore point of the entire proposal. On the one hand we must commend Iliad’s choice to use only FTTH technology, the best of the moment, so as to always guarantee a “top class” service to its users, on the other, however, it must be admitted that this type of service is not available to all Italians.

Iliad relies on the OpenFiber infrastructure, to whose fiber optic cables it then connects its proprietary equipment, it is therefore essential to be reached by this service – and only 7.4 million families are covered directly by OpenFiber. Furthermore, in the cities of Turin, Milan and Bologna it is not possible to reach 5 Gbit / s because the operator is not allowed to install new network equipment, therefore the maximum speed available will be 1 Gbit / s, even cumulative. While the mobile offer is highly democratic, capable of reaching almost the entire population thanks to Iliad’s proprietary network and the support of Wind-Tre, this will not be the case with the fixed network, at least not immediately.

The intention of the French operator is to gradually expand its network, without giving in to the temptation to offer the service also with mixed-copper technologies, but to date only a part of Italians can actually subscribe to Iliad’s fixed network offer. .

The hope is that, as happened in the mobile field, other operators will also decide to respond adequately to Iliad rates by offering “worry-free” packages, but something tells us that the French player is destined to keep his rebellious character for a long time to come – and maybe it is so beautiful.