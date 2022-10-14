How the advanced IRIS-T air defense system works, the anti-missile shield that Germany sent to Ukraine (and what it means for the war)

Drafting

“Advanced”, defender “against terror”, “a new era in defense”.

In recent days we have heard these adjectives to refer to the IRIS-T air defense systema powerful anti-missile shield Ukraine received from Germany this week.

The shipment comes after the Ukrainians asked their allies for more help after the Russian bombings suffered in several cities on Monday, including in Kyiv, the capital.

After a meeting at the headquarters in Brussels, 50 countries allied with Ukraine in NATO announced the shipment of advanced air defense systems.

The weapons promised by countries like United Kingdom, Canada, France and the Netherlands They include missiles and radars. Earlier, the United States made similar promises.

But without a doubt, the high-tech system that Germany sent is the one that is giving the most talk because it is one of the most advanced in the world.

“A new era in defense”

“A new era in air defense has begun in Ukraine. German IRIS-Ts are already here,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov celebrated on Twitter.

Germany has promised to send four of these state-of-the-art air defense systems, though Kyiv will initially have to wait until next year to ship the remaining three.

According to the German government, this weapon is the most modern air defense system from Germany.

Aerial defense systems are used to protect the population, important buildings, objects and troops on the ground against attacks from the sky.

image source, Getty Images

How does it work?

Specifically, the medium-range, high-altitude IRIS-T system is designed to protect a small town. It can shoot down planes, cruise missiles, and drones.

The IRIS-T SL, the most recent version of this system, was “successfully” tested for the first time in 2014 before international representatives.

Diehl Defense, the German manufacturer of this technology says that this system “is capable of providing long-term continuous area protection.”

“In combination with various radar and command systems, IRIS-T offers the capabilities and benefits of an advanced air defense system,” adds Diehl.

According to the German outlet Der Spiegel, the system “consists of three vehicles: one Launch pad in a military truck with room for eight missiles, a radar vehicle and a command vehicle“.

image source, Marcus Schaefer/Diehl Defense Caption, The three vehicles that make up the IRIS-T defense system.

“Anti-aircraft missiles can hit targets up to 20 kilometers high and 40 kilometers away,” adds Der Spiegel.

For its part, the German chain Deutsche Welle describes that the IRIS-T missiles use infrared images to identify their targets and they can be deployed 360 degrees around the shuttle.

The BBC’s Russian service also highlights that the system’s radar is very sensitive and that allows it to easily detect low-flying cruise missiles. In addition, it has the ability to simultaneously track and destroy multiple targets at once.

What does this weapon mean for Ukraine?

For months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked his allies for defense systems capable of creating an “air shield” for Ukraine.

Ukrainian military say the IRIS-T would protect the country “against terror”.

Speaking to Deutsche Welle, European Council on Foreign Relations defense expert Rafael Loss said these new systems “will significantly improve Ukraine’s defenses, once more are shipped.”

However, he warned that for now doesn’t think it’s the “ultimate twist that some Ukrainians have touted”, although it increases the chances that “fewer civilians and military targets will be hit”.

Zelensky himself said on Thursday, October 13, that Ukraine currently has “10% of what it needs” in terms of air defense.

image source, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT Caption, The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, estimates that he needs more weapons to ensure his country’s air defense.

Ukraine still has old anti-aircraft missile systems from Soviet times which it now seeks to modernize with the supply of its allies.

However, the Ukrainian military has been able to deter Russian forces quite successfully during eight months of war, according to the BBC’s Russian service.

“For example, during the massive attacks on October 10-11, Ukrainian air defense shot down about 60% of Russian missiles“, they report.

There is no doubt that the German IRIS-T and the other weapons promised by NATO members will strengthen the Ukrainians’ ability to resist Russian attacks, but as experts and Zelensky himself say, they will continue to need more weapons from their allies.