How the agreement to tax multinationals found at the G20 works

The leaders of the main economies of the world, who are meeting in Rome for the G20 in these days, confirmed the agreement to impose a minimum tax of 15 percent on the profits of large multinationals and limit the tax avoidance operations that have so far allowed to many companies not to pay taxes, or to pay only a small part, in many countries where they are active. The agreement had already been found at the beginning of October after work coordinated by the OECD, the organization that brings together 35 of the most developed countries in the world: but to obtain greater political strength it needed approval from the G20.

According to Reuters, who viewed the draft conclusions of the G20, the agreement should be officially adopted today, Sunday 31 October, at the end of the G20 meetings and bilaterals.

The deal is the result of years of international negotiations, which intensified after the election of US President Joe Biden, who pushed hard for such a measure and initially proposed an even higher rate.

In recent months, there have been several institutional steps that have extended the agreement and involved many countries: in July a first agreement was signed between 130 countries, extended to 136 countries in October, including Hungary, Ireland and Estonia that had not yet signed. When the reform is operational, according to the agreements by 2023, it could have significant consequences for the global economy, investment by large companies and the revenues of many countries.

The basic idea is that multinationals will have to pay a tax of at least 15 percent in each of the countries in which they operate. This rule will prevent companies, as they have often done up to now, from creating articulated business and financial organizations to shift most of their profits to states where the level of taxation is lower. This happens in exotic places in the Pacific Ocean but also within the European Union, where Ireland and the Netherlands are known for offering very low tax rates and other advantageous conditions for multinationals.

For the agreement to be valid, the minimum global tax of 15 percent will have to be applied by each country that has signed up to the proposal. The tax will be applied to multinationals with an annual turnover of more than 750 million euros. Companies that bring business and profits to countries that are not party to the agreement will pay the difference between that country’s rate and the minimum rate of 15 percent in the country of origin. The goal of this condition is to make it unnecessary to move businesses to other countries: companies should pay at least 15 percent regardless of where they are.

Many operational details will be discussed in the coming months, but numerous exceptions and compromises have already been foreseen for some time. For example, several productive sectors are excluded from the agreement, such as mining, oil, shipping and part of the financial services sector. Furthermore, the agreement will be valid only for companies that have global revenues of at least 20 billion euros a year and a profit margin of at least 10 percent: according to forecasts, these thresholds will involve a hundred large companies largely belonging to the fields of technology, fashion and pharmaceuticals.

The agreement provides that individual sectors of a company are also subject to the new global tax. For example, while Amazon does not meet the agreement’s profit criteria overall, Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing services sector, may be taxed, which instead has profits of more than 10 percent.

Another important part of the deal is about changing the rules by which countries can tax digital companies: it will be allowed to impose taxes based on where their goods and services are sold and not based on where they are located. For Apple, to understand, it will no longer make sense to keep its European headquarters in Ireland.

According to OECD estimates, the new minimum taxation will make it possible to obtain 150 billion dollars a year worldwide, about 130 billion euros, from companies that have so far benefited from lower taxation.

At the moment it is very complex to understand what the consequences will be on the economy of individual countries: the American administration estimates that the agreement will allow to increase revenues by 350 billion dollars in a decade, because according to forecasts, companies forced to pay taxes higher on profits earned abroad will invest more in the United States.