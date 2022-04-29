how the anti-covid rules have changed from 1 May 2022

At least until June 15th it is good to remember to have a mask on hand. Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed the ordinance which provides for the extension “until June 15” in some areas of the use of masks indoors: long-distance and local transport, hospitals and health centers, RSA, all events in cinemas, theaters, sports halls, entertainment and music venues, where it will be necessary to wear the Ffp2 mask. In other workplaces without distinction between public and private, “the mask will only be strongly recommended”. It remains the obligation to wear a mask at school until the end of the school year for students of all orders and grades aged six and up, but no longer for children who have just turned 6 and are attending the last few weeks of kindergarten.

The rules at a glance

From May 1st, the mask is no longer needed both outdoors and indoors in bars and restaurants, where from Sunday no one will be asked for the Green Pass. It is not mandatory to wear a mask even to enter or leave the premises, or when you get up to go to the services. Masks are currently provided for shopkeepers, waiters and bartenders based on the safety protocol which will be renewed on May 4th. It is “however recommended – it is specified – to wear respiratory protection devices in all indoor public places or places open to the public”.

In addition to children under the age of six, people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate with a person with disabilities, are not obliged to wear the respiratory protective device. so that you cannot make use of the device; the subjects who are carrying out sports activities In private workplaces, therefore, the protocols between companies and trade unions that are now two years old and renewed a year ago are valid for now: a mask is required. The mask obligation expires from May 1st also in all shops and supermarkets, restaurants and bars. But also in public offices, banks, post offices, museums and libraries, gyms. As well as at the barber, hairdresser and beautician.

Green pass

The green certificate does not cease to exist, but will no longer be required in Italy except for visits to hospitals and RSA (nursing homes) for the elderly, where it will be necessary to show the super green pass until 31 December. In indoor entertainment venues, no Green Pass will be required anymore, neither the “super” nor the basic one, as well as for outdoor shows and events. This means that you will be able to enter freely without having to show any certificate both in the stadiums and at the concertos. There is no Green Pass even for public competitions, canteens, to attend indoor gyms and swimming pools, participate in parties and ceremonies, conferences and congresses, enter discos and gaming rooms. The basic Green Pass has not been extended for either public or private workers. This is also true for those who have turned 50, despite the vaccination obligation in force until June 15.

Furthermore, according to the rules in force, the certificate of vaccination or recovery is still required to travel abroad. The rules change according to the destination countries but the green certificate continues to be necessary for entry into EU countries. In fact, a certificate is needed certifying either vaccination or recovery from Covid or the negative result of a swab (molecular or antigenic). Minister Speranza has also signed another ordinance extending the measures for arrivals from abroad to 31 May: a tampon will continue to be enough to enter Italy as well as the vaccination or recovery pass. The novelty concerns the abolition of the obligation for tourists to fill in the “passenger locator form”, the form used by the Health Authorities for travel, before embarking.

Vaccination obligation

As for the vaccination obligation, until June 15 the anti-Covid vaccine will be mandatory for school and university teachers, school staff, personnel in the defense, security and public rescue sectors (State Police, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza, Army, Navy, Air Force and Fire Brigade), local police and in general all citizens aged 50 and over (fine of 100 euros). The vaccine will continue to be mandatory until 31 December only for doctors, nurses, health personnel and RSAs. For them alone, vaccination will still be a requirement for a long time to work in Italy.