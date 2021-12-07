how the app changes with the news announced by Zuckerberg

























Rarely Mark Zuckerberg, the head of the Facebook group (now Meta), intervenes in public to announce a news concerning Whatsapp. This time, however, it did and with a lot of screenshot of one of his chats with his wife Priscilla Chan, a sign that this is a novelty that, potentially, can change the way we use WhatsApp chats.









This novelty, in fact, has to do with the so-called “ephemeral messages“, That is, those who disappear after a timer expires. Arrived in Italy in mid-November last year, the “self-destructing messages“They are intended to be from Facebook as a measure that saves user privacy: if one of our messages leaves no trace, it is more difficult (but not impossible, as we will explain in a bit) for it to be used in the future “against us“. This is even more true for photos and videos, for which WhatsApp introduced other specific measures in August 2021. The news just announced by Zuckerberg, in fact, is twofold. Here’s what it is.

WhatsApp: ephemeral messages by default

“Not all messages have to stay forever“, So Zuckerberg announced on Facebook the arrival of the first news on WhatsApp: it is now possible to set the new chats so that all messages that we send inside them are ephemeral. Until yesterday it was necessary to set this conversation mode for every single chat, or for every single message if we wanted to use the “view once“.

Now, however, you can open the WhatsApp app and set the default ephemeral messages by going to Account> Privacy> Default Message Timer. Not everyone has this option in the WhatsApp app yet – it is in the process of global release and could still spend a few hours or a few days before receiving it.

WhatsApp: the new timers for messages

But there is another novelty: while before it was possible to set only a 7-day timer, now the possible choices for the expiration of ephemeral messages are three:

24 hours

7 days

90 days

Ephemeral messages WhatsApp: privacy safe?

These two novelties will most likely lead more WhatsApp users to use ephemeral messages. In fact, there are many people who prefer it leave no trace of their conversations, especially if they are chatting with people they do not trust 100%.

However, even with this newly introduced innovation, i limits of ephemeral messages they all remain. For example it is still possible to do it screenshot of a chat containing ephemeral messages before they disappear (which, by the way, Zuckerberg himself did). The same thing, with a little skill, can also be done for photos and videos that disappear after being viewed.

Also, the text of an ephemeral message still remains visible if that message comes forwarded to another chat, or if you select and included in a response.