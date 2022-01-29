how the assignment of credit changes

Checkmate to the king. If he is mad we will know in the coming months but what is certain is that the changes made to the credit transfer mechanism foreseen for the 110% superbonus and the main building bonuses do not like anyone except those who wrote them.

The credit transfer mechanism

It is all contained in a single article contained in the Decree-Law January 27, 2022, n. 4, known as the Sostegni-ter Decree but on which it is difficult to understand how it will support the real economy and the construction sector.

An article, number 28, which in just three paragraphs has the power to strongly affect the extent of the building bonuses which in the last year and a half is experiencing a golden period like not seen for over a decade. All thanks to the 110% tax deductions (superbonus) developed by Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) but above all of the credit transfer mechanism.

Mind you, the invoice discount and credit transfer were already included in other tax bonuses. Ecobonus and ordinary sismabonus, for example, already provided for the possibility of a discount on the invoice by the supplier who in turn, however, only had the possibility of assigning the credit to its suppliers of goods and services, with the exclusion, however, of the possibility of further transfers by the latter. Furthermore, the assignment to credit institutions and financial intermediaries was excluded.

How the assignment of credit has changed with the Relaunch Decree

The art. 121 of the Relaunch Decree has revolutionized the mechanism by always providing for the possibility of discounting the invoice but also of assigning the credit without any limit. Taxpayers have the choice of obtaining the discount on the invoice from businesses and professionals, with the possibility for the latter and for subsequent buyers to further assign the credit without any limit.

A “strong” possibility that has generated a real business that has supported (apart from fraud) the whole sector. At least until next February 7, 2022.

How the assignment of credit changes after Sostegni-ter

With Sostegni-ter, everything changes again, displacing the markets waiting above all to understand what the response of the main players involved in the process will be: the banks. Banks that will have to determine the amount of credit that can be purchased considering that after the purchase it will not be possible to sell further.

Everything has been said and continues to be said about this modification. As always, it is useful to coordinate the standard with the changes and try to interpret it. Here is how the art. 121, paragraph 1 of the Relaunch Decree.

1. The subjects who incur, in the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, expenses for the interventions listed in paragraph 2 can opt, instead of the direct use of the deduction due, alternatively:

a) for a contribution, in the form of a discount on the amount due, up to a maximum amount equal to the amount itself, advanced by the suppliers who carried out the interventions and recovered by the latter in the form of a tax credit, equal to the deduction due, transferable by the same to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer ;

b) for the transfer of a tax credit of the same amount to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer .

Article 28 of the Sostegni-ter also contains two other articles that promptly determine the date of entry into force of these changes and the effects in the event of violation.

2. Loans that as of February 7, 2022 were previously subject to one of the options referred to in paragraph 1 of article 121 of decree-law no. 34 of 2020, or the option referred to in paragraph 1 of article 122 of the same decree-law no. 34 of 2020, may only be the subject of a further transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, within the terms provided therein.

3. They are null:

a) sale contracts concluded in violation of the provisions of article 121, paragraph 1, of law decree no. 34 of 2020, as amended by paragraph 1, letter a), of this article;

b) sale contracts concluded in violation of the provisions of article 122, paragraph 1, of law decree no. 34 of 2020, as amended by paragraph 1, letter b), of this article;

c) sale contracts concluded in violation of the provisions referred to in paragraph 2.

Alternative options: discount on the invoice and a single transfer

Basically, taxpayers will always have the possibility of obtaining the discount on the invoice from the suppliers of goods and services. And the latter will be able to further assign the credit to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries. Here, however, the circle closes. As it also closes in the event that the taxpayer opts directly for the assignment of the credit to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries. After the first sale, stop at the others.

Entry into force and effects

The Sostegni-ter is in force from the day of publication in the Official Gazette, but it is expected that the effects of these changes will begin on February 7, 2022. Starting from this date, the contracts previously subject to one of the alternative options may constitute subject exclusively to a further transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries.

In case of violation no sanction. “Only” the nullity of the transfer contract.

Possible future changes

These changes have highlighted (if ever it were necessary) the split in Italy between the executive (government) and legislative (parliament) power. And many parliamentarians have already advanced the possibility of intervening in the conversion of the Sostegni-bis into law in order to allow the transfer without limit at least between the Banks. Changes, however, which will not arrive before 60 days (the time that Parliament generally takes to convert into law), in the meantime we will begin to realize the effects of the new credit transfer in the construction sector.